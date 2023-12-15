"He doesn't deserve it" - Ricky Ponting's stunning take on Glenn Maxwell's possibility of playing Test cricket

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting remains strongly against the idea of Glenn Maxwell getting an opportunity in the Test team despite repeated calls. Ponting reckons the only way Maxwell deserves a chance in Test cricket is if he returns to first-class cricket and performs well.

While Maxwell is already a limited-overs great for Australia, he has only had brief chances in Tests. The Victorian, who played the last of his seven Tests in September 2017 against Bangladesh, averages 26.07 with 339 runs. However, the all-rounder notably has a Test hundred in India.

Speaking on Channel 7, Ponting provided a blunt take on Maxwell's possibility of playing Test cricket again.

"No one deserves a chance unless you’ve got a truckload of first-class runs behind you. I’m a no, he doesn’t deserve it. But if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs then he can force his way back in," he said.

Maxwell's most recent first-class fixture was for the Warwickshire in July 2023. The Aussie scored 81 off 67 deliveries against Kent, helping his side win the match by an innings and 46 runs.

He has decent first-class numbers, averaging 39.49 with the bat in 69 matches with 4,147 runs.

"I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to SEN Radio before the Test series against Pakistan on home soil, Maxwell stated that he is aware of the stiff competition in the Test side. However, he believes Australia could need him on their next tour to the sub-continent.

"I’m quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They’re playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test champions. I don’t think there’s another sub-continent tour until early 2025," he explained.

"So, I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage. There’s not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour, I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side," Maxwell added.

Australia's next visit to the sub-continent will be to Sri Lanka in 2025.