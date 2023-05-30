"He could be the difference between the two teams" - Ricky Ponting on why Hardik Pandya should have been in India's WTC final squad

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya should have been in India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval, beginning on June 7.

Hardik had faced a severe back injury due to which he hasn't played a single Test for India since 2018. However, Ponting reckons the all-rounder could have made a massive difference to the side with the balance that he provides.

Here's what Ricky Ponting had to write about Hardik Pandya on ICC Review ahead of the WTC final:

"He (Pandya) could be that X-factor there just to pick in a one-off game, come in and see what he can do with bat and ball. He could be the difference between the two teams."

Hardik Pandya had been vocal about his Test future

Hardik Pandya had answered the queries regarding his Test future in one of the press conferences when he was on national duty. He had claimed that he wanted to 'earn his spot back' and confirmed that he was unavailable for the WTC final.

Here's what Hardik had said:

"If I want to play Test cricket, I will go through the grind, I will earn my position and then come back. For that reason, to be very honest, I will not be available or play the World Test Championship Final, or any future Test matches until I feel that I have earned my spot."

However, Ricky Ponting feels since Hardik bowled consistently for the Gujarat Titans, he could have been in a good enough rhythm to play a one-off Test. He stated:

"I thought about the other day for India in this game is how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match. I know he is on record saying that the Test match game is probably a little bit hard on his body.

"But for a one-off game... he's been bowling every game through this IPL and he's bowling quick."

Hardik has played 11 Tests for India, scoring 532 runs and picking up 17 wickets. He also has a Test hundred to his name against Sri Lanka.

