“He has a different skill in his hands” - Former India batter opens up on Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy debate ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India batter Suresh Raina believes the side should play Kuldeep Yadav instead of Varun Chakravarthy in the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19. While Kuldeep was selected in the provisional 15-member squad for the mega event, Varun was recently added to the team for the ongoing England ODI series.

With the final squads due to be announced by Tuesday, February 11, Team India played Kuldeep in the first and Varun in the second ODI of the three-match series. Returning from an injury, Kuldeep returned with modest figures of 1/53 in 9.4 overs in the first match. Varun replaced him in the second outing and produced figures of 1/54 in 10 overs on his 50-over debut.

Weighing in on the duo possibly fighting for a spot on the Indian side, Raina told Star Sports [via India Today]:

“I think Varun is more used to bowling in T20Is for now, while Kuldeep has variety and wicket-taking ability. Most importantly, he rises to the occasion in big tournaments. I still remember the way he clean bowled Babar Azam in the ODI World Cup 2019. He has a different skill in his hands, Kuldeep carries massive experience with him of playing big matches."

Varun's sudden inclusion in the ODI setup came on the back of his incredible recent T20I bowling performances. The 33-year-old has picked up 31 wickets in 12 matches at a remarkable average of 11.25 since returning to the side in 2024.

Kuldeep Yadav played a massive role in India's previous two ICC events

Kuldeep helped India break their ICC title drought in the 2024 T20 World Cup [Credit: Getty]

While Varun Chakravarthy has been on an extraordinary surge in T20Is, Kuldeep Yadav has been India's No. 1 white-ball spinner over the past few years. The left-arm chinaman bowler enjoyed an excellent 2023 ODI World Cup with 15 wickets in 11 outings at an average of 28.26 and an economy of under 4.50.

Kuldeep's control and penetration through the middle overs played a crucial role in India's run to the final. He was also at his best in the 2024 T20 World Cup that India won, picking up 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.90 and an economy of under 7.

While Varun has just debuted in ODIs, Kuldeep is a veteran in the format with 107 matches and 173 wickets at an average of 26.15 and an economy of 5.

