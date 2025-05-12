“He doesn’t have a single century” - Former India opener’s scathing attack on Shubman Gill amid captaincy rumours ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu dismissed the idea of appointing Shubman Gill as the Test captain ahead of the five-match series against England. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement through his Instagram handle last week.

Ad

Reports have also swirled around Virat Kohli informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his wish to retire from Test cricket. While Jasprit Bumrah was the vice-captain of the Indian Test side, issues around his fitness led India to look elsewhere for their next Test captain.

As per the latest reports, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant could become their next Test captain and vice-captain.

Commenting on Gill's possible appointment as Test captain, Sidhu said on Sports Tak (via Hindustan Times):

Ad

Trending

"After Rohit's departure, there is a lack of experience. And I give you proof of this. If you make Gill the captain, I will always advocate for Gill. I think he is the future. But Gill's record outside the subcontinent is not that great, he averages just 25. He has two half-centuries. He doesn't have a single century."

Ad

Gill has struggled for consistency throughout his Test career, evidenced by his overall average of 35.05 in 32 games. The average drops to well below 30 away from home, and the youngster averaged a dismal 18.60 in India's most recent series in Australia.

"Make Virat Kohli the stop-gap captain" - Navjot Sidhu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the Indian management to appoint Virat Kohli as the temporary captain for the crucial Test series in England. The 36-year-old is no stranger to captaincy, having led India in 68 Tests from 2014 to 2022.

India boast a terrific record under Kohli in Tests, winning 40 at a percentage of over 70.

"If you don't want Bumrah as you are concerned about his back, then make Virat Kohli the stop-gap captain, which is the best possible thing. Virat Kohli, give him responsibility. Rohit and Virat made the Indian team. The era of fast bowlers came when Virat Kohli was the captain. He played an important role in team building. Many people forget," said Sidhu (via aforementioned source).

Kohli briefly captained India in their latest Test against Australia in Sydney after Jasprit Bumrah left the field with an injury after the first innings. However, they suffered a six-wicket defeat to lose the series 1-3. Meanwhile, the five-Test series against England begins in Leeds on June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news