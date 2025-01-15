“He doesn’t have tattoos, doesn’t wear fancy clothes” - Harbhajan Singh slams BCCI for ignoring batter despite performances

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Karun Nair's continued exclusion from the Indian side across formats. The 33-year-old has been in record-breaking form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 664 runs and being dismissed just once in six innings.

Nair has scored four consecutive centuries and five in his last six innings in the tournament in an attempt to return to the Indian side. The right-hander has played six Tests and two ODIs for the Men in Blue between 2016 and 2017.

Despite scoring a triple century in only this third Test, Nair played only three further games before being dropped for good.

Talking about Karun Nair on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said [Via Hindustan Times]:

Trending

"I'm looking at his stats. In 2024-25, he played six innings, remained not out in 5, scoring 664 and that was his average. And he's played at a strike rate of 120. And they don't pick him. It's unfair. Different rules for different people… that shouldn't be the way. When they are scoring runs, you need to play him, right? He doesn't have tattoos, doesn't wear fancy clothes, is that the reason you're not picking him? Does he not work hard?"

Nair's exclusion from the Test side stemmed from his sub-par performances with no scores above 30 in the six innings other than the triple-century.

However, with the Champions Trophy starting in a month, all eyes are on the Indian squad for the marquee tournament and whether Nair makes a surprise entry on the back of his heroic recent performances.

"Why are rules different for him?" - Harbhajan Singh on Karun Nair

Expand Tweet

Harbhajan Singh questioned the contradictory selection parameters for the national side and when domestic performers will be duly rewarded.

His Vijay Hazare Trophy heroics aside, Nair also displayed incredible form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) with 255 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 177.08 in six outings.

"Many are selected on the basis of just two games, some are just selected basis the IPL. So, why are rules different for him? People say Rohit and Virat are out of form, and you're sending them to Ranji. But those who are playing Ranji and scoring runs… why are you ignoring them? When will these guys play? They are scoring runs here," said Harbhajan.

He concluded:

"I never understood how he was dropped after a triple century. It pains me that no one talks about players like him. He went to England with the team but didn't get a game. For the fifth Test, they actually flew a player from India, I think it was Hanuma Vihari, and he played the Test instead of Nair. Give me the reason for this. Does it make sense?"

Nair's sensational performances have propelled Vidarbha to the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they will take on Maharashtra on January 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news