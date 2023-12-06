"He was my easiest to get out" - Mitchell Johnson's response to Virat Kohli’s fan goes viral on social media

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson recently claimed that India's star batter Virat Kohli was his easiest wicket during his playing days.

Johnson made these remarks while responding to one of Kohli's fans on his official Instagram handle. A user commented on the former Aussie cricketer's post, suggesting that he was Kohli's favourite bowler.

Responding to the comment, Johnson wrote:

"He was my easiest to get out."

Mitchell Johnson's response after being called Virat Kohli's favourite bowler.

Mitchell Johnson was heavily trolled by Indian fans following his comments, and his post was filled with Kohli comments. Notably, the two cricket stars were involved in a fierce rivalry on the field.

However, Kohli had the upper hand in the contest. The two squared off 14 times in international cricket, and Johnson managed to dismiss the Indian batter's wicket on just four occasions.

Johnson announced his retirement from professional cricket in 2018. The left-arm pacer finished his decorated career with 590 wickets across formats. He is considered one of Australia's greatest left-arm pacers of all time.

He was part of two Australia's ODI World Cup-winning squads. While he didn't feature in the playing XI even once in the 2007 edition, Johnson bagged 15 scalps in the 2015 winning campaign.

Mitchell Johnson has taken multiple digs at Virat Kohli on social media

Mitchell Johnson didn't hold back after several Virat Kohli supporters tried trolling him in the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts.

In one of the interactions, the left-arm pacer suggested that he doesn't even know who Kohli is. In another one, Johnson claimed that he could dominate the former India captain even if he bowled with his right hand.

Mitchell Johnson's comments about Virat Kohli.

It is worth mentioning that Johnson also made headlines for his recent comments on Australian opener David Warner. The 42-year-old used words like "arrogant" and "disrespectful" in his recent newspaper column to describe Warner.

He also lashed out at the southpaw for not owing up to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.