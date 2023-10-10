"He is not even fit to go to Delhi and you were saying that you were monitoring him in Chennai" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's illness

Aakash Chopra has questioned the lack of clear communication about Shubman Gill's illness from the Indian team management.

Gill was ruled out of India's World Cup 2023 opening game against Australia in Chennai due to an undisclosed illness. The opener hasn't traveled with the Indian team to Delhi for their next game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the Indian think-tank about the secrecy maintained about Gill's illness. He pointed out that the communication ahead of the opening game against Australia did not give the correct picture, elaborating (1:10):

"Shubman Gill is ill. He has not yet become fit. The Indian team have decided that they will not tell us clearly, that we can keep thinking, we can say it is dengue or whatever we feel like but they will not tell us."

The former Indian opener added:

"When he is not traveling and didn't come to the ground in the last match, it means he is not in such a good position. The Indian team had claimed that he was getting better, was feeling very well, and that they would decide at the last moment. He is not even fit to go to Delhi and you were saying that you were monitoring him in Chennai."

India missed Gill as an opener against Australia. Ishan Kishan, who partnered Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in his absence, was dismissed for a golden duck, which triggered a top-order collapse.

The Men in Blue were reduced to 2/3 after two overs before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's 165-run fourth-wicket partnership helped them chase down the 200-run target with six wickets and 52 deliveries to spare.

"I feel almost an identical XI will play"- Aakash Chopra on the likely changes in team composition in Shubman Gill's absence

Ishan Kishan will likely continue to open due to Shubman Gill's unavailability. [P/C: AP]

With Shubman Gill unavailable for Wednesday's game, Aakash Chopra doesn't see India making too many changes to their playing XI. He stated (1:45):

"The class monitor is good but this monitoring is not working out. So Shubman Gill is unavailable for this match as well, which means Gill won't be there for the India vs Afghanistan clash in Delhi. I feel almost an identical XI will play. I am seeing the scope for just one change."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will likely stick with the same batting lineup they fielded against Australia. Either Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami could replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the bowling department if the Indian team wants to play an extra seamer.

