"He has everything going for him"- Fans react as Prasidh Krishna makes his T20I debut in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna is going to make his T20I debut in the series opener against Ireland on Friday (August 18). India captain Jasprit Bumrah handed him the cap and he was in a team huddle just before the toss. Middle-order batter Rinku Singh also received his maiden international cap.

Prasidh is making a comeback after a long injury hiatus with this game. After impressive performances in ODIs last year, he was on his way to securing a regular spot in the squad. However, the Karnataka pacer got injured at a bad time, forcing him to miss so much cricket in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery and then worked hard at the NCA during his rehabilitation. Prasidh Krishna recently played a couple of domestic games to prove his match fitness. The three-match series against Ireland will be crucial for him as selectors will monitor his fitness and performance closely, with the upcoming World Cup in mind.

Fans were excited to welcome Prasidh Krishna back into the Indian side and expressed their thoughts on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

I've told them to enjoy their game and have fun: Jasprit Bumrah on his advice to Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh

Team India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to field first in the contest against Ireland. Speaking after the toss, Bumrah said:

"Feels good to be here. We've decided to bowl first. Very happy to be here, the weather looks good. I feel good to play some cricket after a long while. Really enjoy coming back after a long time.

"You realize what you're missing. You always expect great cricket when you come to a foreign country. Looking forward to a great challenge. As a fast bowler, I would want the wickets to be a little helpful for the bowlers.

On the team combination for this game, Bumrah added:

"We've got Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna making their debuts. I've told them to enjoy their game and have fun. They've worked very hard. Prasidh is also coming back from injury so I've told him 'welcome back along with me'. Excited for them both."

Do you want to see Prasidh in the ODI World Cup squad? Sound off in the comments section.