"He is extremely fearless but there is a very thin line" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in 5th India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal's impetuosity led to his dismissal in the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies.

Jaiswal scored five runs off four deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 166-run target for the Windies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13. Brandon King then smashed an unbeaten 85 off 55 deliveries to help his side chase down the target with eight wickets and two overs to spare to clinch the series 3-2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Indian openers' dismissals in the series decider. Regarding Jaiswal, he said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to get out and I personally felt he got carried away a little too much. This will happen, you will get this with youth. He is extremely fearless but there is a very thin line, which you will see a kid crossing quite a few times."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the youngster's approach at the start of his innings made him feel that he is about to throw away his wicket. He stated:

"When Yashasvi played a reverse sweep, I was on commentary and I said that I feel he would get out. He is very close to my heart but I felt he would get out and he got out, not that because I said, but he got out."

Jaiswal reverse swept Akeal Hosein for a boundary off the second delivery of the innings. He then offered a tame return catch to the left-arm spinner off the penultimate ball of the same over.

"At times when you get hit like that on the pads, the batter himself feels that he is out" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill was also dismissed by Akeal Hosein.

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill's poor shot selection might have made him opt not to take a review when given out leg-before-wicket, with replays showing the ball was missing the leg stump. He observed:

"Then Akeal Hosein was bowling and Shubman Gill was in front of him. He (Gill) tried to play a sweep and got out. Shubman Gill could have taken a review but he didn't. At times when you get hit like that on the pads, the batter himself feels that he is out. You will regret it when you look back."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that the Indian openers failed to deliver in the entire series apart from the 165-run partnership in the fourth T20I. He elaborated:

"Suddenly you had lost two wickets and even half the powerplay overs had not finished. Now you go into that rebuilding phase. So that was a problem. It was a one-match aberration. You will find that there was only one good opening partnership in the five-match T20I series and nothing special other than that."

Gill, who played all five T20Is, endured a poor series. Apart from his 77-run knock in the fourth game, he failed to reach the double-digit mark in his other four innings.

Poll : Was Yashasvi Jaiswal over-aggressive in his approach? Yes No 0 votes