"He was extremely good in putting pressure and playing mind games" - Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about old friend Shane Warne

The cricketing world is yet to come to terms with the passing of legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne at the age of 52. The Aussie, who was holidaying in Thailand, breathed his last on March 4.

As Warne's home state of Victoria prepares to give him a state memorial service, which will be held at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), his greatest competitor Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the spinner.

The batting great talked about one of their meetings and how Shane Warne used to play mind games with the opposition. Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram handle, Tendulkar stated:

"My first proper series against Shane Warne was in 1998 in India and everyone tagged that series as Tendulkar versus Shane Warne clash. That kind of following is going to put you under pressure."

He went on to add:

"When you are playing a world-class bowler like him, you just can't turn up and hope that things are going to be okay. So I had to prepare properly, not just out being there at the nets but when you're sitting in the room. You have to be a step ahead of what he would be thinking because he was extremely good in putting pressure and playing mind games and trying to plan your dismissal."

The 48-year-old continued:

"It didn't matter, you looked at his body language. One didn't know whether Warne had picked up four wickets, five wickets or he was bowling wicketless. Every delivery that he bowled, he was a fierce competitor. So even if you're facing the second last over of the day, one had to keep their eyes open because he was always up to something."

The two greatest cricketers have fought many battles over the past two decades. But the Chennai Test in 1998 took their rivalry to the next level.

Warne had the first laugh, dismissing the batting master at four before running down the entire Indian batting. However, Tendulkar responded in some style in the second innings. He took Warne to the cleaners on a spin-friendly wicket, smacking 155 runs from 191 balls, including 14 boundaries and four towering sixes.

Riding on Tendulkar's blazing knock, India secured a vital 159-run victory over the mighty Aussies.

"There were a number of good spinners but Shane Warne was different" - Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar also revealed that he last met Warne in London after IPL 2021. The batting maestro highlighted how the Aussie was full of life and that there were no dull moments whenever he was around. Sachin Tendulkar added:

"After the last IPL, I went to spend some time in London where we got in touch. There was never a dull moment. He was full of entertainment, full of jokes and you know those battles, those mini-competitions that we used to have."

He concluded

"I realised that it was not just about spin, the swing also came naturally to him. He was a good golfer. I hate saying he was a good golfer because it's hard to accept what has happened, and for us, he will continue to live in our hearts.

"He had this tremendous attitude towards life. Always positive and always welcoming. It's really hard to accept that he is no more among us. There were a number of good spinners but Shane was different."

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner to have graced the sport, Warne picked up 708 wickets in 145 Test matches with best figures of 8/71. The Aussie remains the second-fastest bowler to reach 700 wickets. He also still holds the record for the most Test scalps (96) in a calendar year.

