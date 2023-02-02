"He is doing fabulously well" - Dinesh Karthik on Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint 

Senior keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Hardik Pandya has done an impressive job so far as the captain of India's T20I team.

Speaking about Pandya's performances, Karthik stated that the talismanic all-rounder has been impressive both as a player and as a leader. The veteran cricketer noted how the skipper was able to utilize his resources well during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Karthik highlighted that Pandya has contributed significantly as a bowler, doing well with the new ball early on in the powerplay overs.

He made these remarks during a discussion on Cricbuzz after India's 168-run win in the T20I decider in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Karthik said:

"He [Hardik Pandya] is doing fabulously well. He likes to do all the tough things. Bowling the new ball in T20 cricket is an art. It's a hard skill because you are bowling in the powerplay and he's doing pretty well so far. He's got other resources as well, and he's using them really well. His captaincy seems to have grown from strength to strength."

Notably, Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the crucial must-win encounter. The pacer picked up four wickets and was also named the Player of the Series for his all-round performances.

"He has taken training far more seriously" - Dinesh Karthik on Hardik Pandya's comeback

Dinesh Karthik pointed out how Hardik Pandya had to be on the sidelines after suffering a back injury during the Asia Cup in 2018.

Karthik observed that the player has worked very hard on his fitness since recovering. He stated that Pandya is accompanied on tours by a personal chef and a trainer, as he doesn't want to miss out on any more matches due to any reason.

On this, Karthik said:

"I think he [Hardik Pandya] has gone through the grind. The back injury he had at the Asia Cup when he had to literally be moved off the field halfway through when he was bowling was nasty. From there on, he's turned a new leaf. He has taken training far more seriously.

"He carries a chef on tour because he's got a bad gut and he doesn't want to lose out on games because of not feeling well on any given day. He has a great relationship with the current Indian trainer Soham Desai and he's got a full-time physio with him named Suresh."

From being written off by many to bouncing back by leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a championship triumph in last year's Indian Premier League, Hardik has successfully managed to stage an incredible turnaround.

The 29-year-old has received widespread praise as India's T20 captain. Under him, the Men in Blue have secured series wins over the likes of Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes