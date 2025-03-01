“He had a fantastic T20 World Cup” - Team India stars pick their most dangerous player in 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India players Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Axar Patel spoke about the most dangerous players in the rival teams in an Instagram video uploaded by ICC. The trio is currently in Dubai with the Indian contingent, participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Jadeja named Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and England captain Jos Buttler as dangerous match-winners. Shami picked New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra and revealed that he likes the southpaw's attacking intent and range of shots. Axar Patel chose big-hitting South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen and said:

"He had a fantastic T20 World Cup. He plays shots all over the ground, and I think he's a dangerous player in the middle overs."

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Heinrich Klaasen hit a blazing half-century in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which included a 24-run over against Axar Patel. The onslaught put the Proteas ahead in the chase before Jasprit Bumrah & Co. scripted a comeback in the last few overs to turn the tide for Men in Blue.

"Win and finish as No. 1"- Aakash Chopra's wish for Team India ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

India are set to face New Zealand on Sunday (March 2) in their final group match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The team winning this match will occupy pole position in Group A.

Ad

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra urged the Indian team to aim for the first-place finish and expressed confidence that they can beat their potential semi-final opponent, Australia. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Win and finish as No. 1, that's all I want. By the time tomorrow's match ends, South Africa might have ended No. 1 and we might have to play Australia in the semis, so be it. It's not that we lose to Australia every time. We lost the World Cup final to Australia for sure, but we beat them in the league phase."

Ad

He continued:

"The Australian bowling might have done well, but it doesn't give you that much confidence. We can beat South Africa as well. We beat them at their home these days. We beat them in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup final as well."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback