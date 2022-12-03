"He is by far, for me, the best player in ODI cricket that I have ever seen" - Hemang Badani on Virat Kohli 

Former Indian batter Hemang Badani believes Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI player of all time.

The ex-India captain has arguably set new standards in the format with his consistent exploits over the years and has already carved a niche for himself.

While his career in whites and the shortest format speaks for itself, Kohli emerges as a different breed when it comes to ODIs. He has had a rather forgetful year with only an average of 21.88 across eight innings so far.

Kohli is on the lookout to make amends in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. He has turned a corner since the 2022 Asia Cup, stamped his authority back in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, and will hope to translate the form with a crucial 12 months coming up for Indian cricket.

Terming Kohli as a 'machine', Badani said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda arranged by Sony Sports:

"I think Kohli is a machine, I don't think he will even bother whether it is Bangladesh, Pakistan or Australia, he is just going to bat, he will structure his batting. I think this format suits him the best. He is by far, for me, the best player in ODI cricket that I have ever seen."

Noting the influence of Suryakumar Yadav on Kohli's performances of late and heading into the future, Badani continued:

"All he would love to do is bat the 50 overs and it is even easier for him now because he has got guys like Surya to up the ante. He is just going to bat in one simple fashion - bat long and get hundreds, that's it, that's all he will look to do."

Kohli has a formidable record against Bangladesh across all formats. In terms of ODI cricket, the former skipper holds an average of 75.56 across 12 innings, scoring three hundreds in the process.

He famously recorded a century on his World Cup debut in 2011 against the same opposition at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

"I don't see the Bangladesh side as a pushover by no means" - Hemang Badani

The upcoming tour of Bangladesh marks Team India's first bilateral series in the country in seven years. The Men in Blue suffered a 2-1 loss in a three-match ODI series during their last trip to the neighboring country.

India's last official contest in the country comes in the form of the 2016 Asia Cup. The MS Dhoni-led side secured the trophy after a win in the final over the hosts.

Acknowledging Bangladesh's prowess in ODI cricket of late, Badani said:

"Obviously it is not going to be easy series. If you look at Bangladesh in recent times, they have actually done well in ODI cricket, and we as a side are travelling after about six-seven years. So, it has been a long gap where Bangladesh have actually gotten better."

Bringing up the recent rain-curtailed contest between the two Asian sides at the T20 World Cup 2022, where India etched out a win, Badani said:

"Even in the T20 game if you go back and see the World Cup, if not for the rain, you never know, things could have been a lot different."

Badani concluded:

"I don't see the Bangladesh side as a pushover by no means, they are a serious side and they get that much more that much more difficult to beat, when you play them at home."

Bangladesh have troubled India in their most recent set of encounters, but being unable to cross the line has been a common trend so far.

The Bangla Tigers are currently on a five-match losing streak against their neighbors, but head into the series having secured series wins over Afghanistan, South Africa, and the West Indies over the last few months.

The two sides will lock horns across three ODIs and two Tests, beginning on Sunday, December 4.

Who will win the ODI series between India and Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.

