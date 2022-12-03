"I don't think anyone like a Chahal would really get offended" - Hemang Badani on the leg-spinner's absence from Bangladesh ODI series 

Former Indian batter Hemang Badani spoke about Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from the ODI squad to face Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match series. The leg-spinner was not named in the 17-man squad, which includes three finger spinners.

Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were recently part of the squad that toured New Zealand for a white-ball tour after the T20 World Cup 2022.

The selection committee named Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Shahbaz Ahmed as the spin bowling options in the squad, leaving no room for a potential wrist-spinner.

Badani noted that Chahal would not particularly mind missing out on the squad, with Team India looking to field maximum options while on the road to the ODI World Cup in late 2023.

Speaking during an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda arranged by Sony Sports, Badani said:

"I think all of them would have been spoken to. I think it is more a case of everyone being on trial right now. I think it is exactly the point where India want to ensure that they get to see a lot of players before deciding on a playing XI."

Badani continued:

"I don't think anyone like a Chahal would really get offended because he knows if they really want him, he is going to get picked purely because he has been there and done that, he knows what it takes to play for the national side, he's seen the pressure."

Chahal was part of the playing XI during the first ODI against the Kiwis, finishing with figures of 0-67. He is still considered a vital cog in the white-ball setup, having claimed 21 wickets in 12 ODI matches in 2022.

"I think every now and then you will have a little bit of a lopsided side" - Hemang Badani

Experimentation and workload management have been integrated into the Indian cricketing culture, especially under the regime of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. With the team building a robust squad with impeccable bench strength, heavy changes to the squad have become a common sight.

Badani stated that the norm of fielding sides with the odd player absent at times will continue as Team India begin the process of zeroing in on their ODI World Cup squad. The former player said:

"The whole idea of this series for me right now is not necessarily only about winning the series, it's more about preparing to win the World Cup. I think our entire goal has to be to try and prepare to that point."

Badani continued:

"For that, I think every now and then you will have a little bit of a lopsided side, you might find the odd player missing. They will also try out guys like Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav at some point, all of them will get their go before the team is picked."

Team India are touring Bangladesh for a bilateral series for the first time since 2015. The Men in Blue will compete in three ODIs and two Tests over the course of their visit.

Who will win the ODI series between India and Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.

