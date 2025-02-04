"He is far from ready" - Aakash Chopra on whether India should add a seamer to their Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Men in Blue should have picked an additional seamer in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad. He pointed out that Mohammed Shami doesn't seem to be ready yet despite picking up a three-wicket haul in the final T20I of the recent five-match series against England.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers in the 15-member India squad chosen for the prestigious tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether Rohit Sharma and company should add one more seamer to the Champions Trophy squad.

"Good question, but the answer to that question also has a little bit of a trick. It's tricky as you will also have to drop someone. You can make a change to the squad but for that, you will have to drop someone. It's an ICC event. It's not a bilateral series at home. The squad will be of 15 members only," he responded (11:15).

"If you have to make a change, it's because of injury, and you have to make a request for that and it needs to be approved. Nothing like that has happened. Four fast bowlers should have 100 percent been there because whatever we have seen of Mohammed Shami, he did take three wickets in the last match for sure and bowled decently, but he is far from ready," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Arshdeep doesn't have vast experience in ODIs.

"He might get ready as time is still left. Two weeks are there and three ODIs are also there. So hopefully by the end of it, he will be absolutely fine, but he is not ready yet. Arshdeep Singh is perfect for the new and old ball, but who knows how he will do in the middle overs in ODIs. We have not seen that," Chopra observed.

Mohammed Shami hasn't played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final. Arshdeep Singh has played only eight ODIs, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 24.08 in seven innings.

"I feel Siraj will go to the Champions Trophy" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj was part of India's playing XI throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that he was not hearing positive reports about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and predicted Mohammed Siraj to eventually join India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I am not hearing great news about Bumrah's fitness. However, I won't believe in hearsay, and won't share what I heard with you as well. However, I totally agree with you that one fast bowler should have been added to the team earlier itself. I feel a fast bowler will get added. In whose place he will be, we shall find out. I feel Siraj will go to the Champions Trophy," he said (12:45).

Bumrah suffered back spasms during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 and his availability for the Champions Trophy is not yet confirmed. Siraj has not been picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, with Harshit Rana being preferred over him.

