"He would find another hundred or two somewhere"- Australian legend's huge statement on Virat Kohli's retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Australian Adam Gilchrist hailed Virat Kohli for timing his Test retirement to perfection ahead of India's five-Test series in England, starting Friday, June 20. The 36-year-old stunned the cricketing world by announcing his Test retirement through his Instagram handle last month.

Kohli endured a poor 2024/25 Test season, averaging only 22.47 in 10 outings with a lone century. The champion batter had struggled for big runs in the Test format since 2020, scoring only three centuries in his last 39 matches.

Speaking about Kohli's Test retirement call on Sports Yaari, Gilchrist said (via Hindustan Times):

"Many people would probably think that if he kept playing Tests, he would find another hundred or two somewhere. But it isn't with the same lofty standards that he had set for so long. We have seen a bit of a drop from that in recent years, and he's probably acknowledged that. He's nothing to prove to anyone."

He continued:

"I'm really happy for him that he came to the decision himself. He didn't ride a period of speculations where a lot is said in the press, and you're judged by external voices. I made my decision during a game and announced it a day later! He obviously had a bit more time to think about it post the Australian series. I really like that he's come to a decision."

Virat Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries, in 123 matches. He is fourth all-time in Test runs and centuries among Indian batters.

India to play a first Test series in England without Virat Kohli since 2011

Virat Kohli's red-ball battles with England in English conditions have resonated with Indian and English fans over the years. The 36-year-old struggled massively in his first Test tour in 2014, finishing with an average of 13.40 in five games.

However, he rebounded in style in the following tour in 2018, scoring two centuries and finishing with 593 runs at an average of 59.30. Kohli's last Test series in England was up and down, with the ace batter scoring 249 runs at an average of 27.66 in five outings.

India lost 1-3 and 1-4 in 2014 and 2018, with the latter coming under Kohli's captaincy. However, the veteran led the side admirably in 2021, with India going ahead 2-1 before the tour got postponed due to COVID-19.

India lost the series finale the following year under Jasprit Bumrah after Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure earlier in the year.

The upcoming five-Test series will be India's first Test tour of England without the legendary cricketer since 2011.

