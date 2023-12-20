"He finds ways to get out when at times he shouldn't" - Simon Doull criticizes Sanju Samson for tame dismissal in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Simon Doull was disappointed at Sanju Samson for wasting another opportunity in the second ODI against South Africa on December 19.

Playing for India for the first time since the Ireland T20Is in August, Samson did not get an opportunity to bat in the first ODI. However, with plenty of time at 114/3 in the 27th over, Samson was guilty of hanging his bat out and edging the delivery onto his stumps for a 23-ball 12.

Speaking to Star Sports, Doull criticized Samson's mode of dismissal against the run of play.

"Yeah, he's not had a real extended run, but he's had opportunities in back to back games. Quite a typical, Sanju Samson dismissal. You know, he finds ways to get out when at times he shouldn't. He's a little shuffle playing away from his body. We see that often. It's ok on surfaces in India to be playing away from your body when the ball doesn't do much," said Doull.

He added:

"But it's nipping around a little, quite a fraught with danger, that type of shot, you see the angle of the bat at 45 degrees. It's not a classical straight bat shot. He sort of wants that wand outside the line of off-stump far too often, and I think that's what people get frustrated with Sanju. There are those that absolutely love him, and when he's flowing, there's not many better to watch. Problem for Sanju is putting it together in the blue shirt."

Despite seemingly being on the horizon for an eternity, Sanju Samson has played only 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India.

While his T20I numbers are dismal, with an average of under 20, the stylish batter averages 50.25 at a strike rate of 101 in 50-over cricket.

"Had we got 240 would have been good but unfortunately we lost wickets at regular intervals" - KL Rahul

Rahul could not kick on to a three-figure score.

Indian skipper KL Rahul admitted the side fell short by a few runs in the second ODI. He took the brunt of the blame along with Sai Sudharsan for not carrying on after scoring a half-century.

The duo added 68 for the third wicket after the Men in Blue were in trouble at 46/2 but fell for 56 and 62, respectively. It led to India being bowled out for a paltry 211 in the 47th over.

Speaking after the loss in the post-match presentation, Rahul was critical of India's batting efforts.

"There was a bit of help in the wicket in the 1st half. It was a hard wicket but having said that Sai and I were set, had we gone on and made a big 100, we could have got 50-60 extra and those are learnings we will take from here. Had we got 240 would have been good but unfortunately we lost wickets at regular intervals and they had help from the wicket," said Rahul.

In reply, the South African openers added a match-defining 130 runs, effectively ending Indian hopes. 26-year-old Tony de Zorzi smashed a breathtaking 119* off 122 deliveries and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

With the series level at 1-1, the teams will head to Boland Park at Paarl for the decider on Thursday, December 21.

