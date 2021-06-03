He would be the first name in my World XI: Former cricketers hail Shane Warne 

Former cricketers and opposition captains have recently come out and spoken about the kind of impact the legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has had on the game.

Michael Vaughan, Graeme Smith and Glenn McGrath hailed Shane Warne for being an absolute game-changer throughout his cricketing career. The 51-year-old won a number of games almost single-handedly and had an intimidating presence against the opposition.

In a video posted on ICC's official Twitter handle, former England skipper Vaughan opened up on his rivalry with the strong Australian team of which Shane Warne was an important component. Here's what he had to say about the former ICC Hall of Fame inductee:

"I personally think he is the greatest. If you are naming a World XI, the first name on your team sheet would be Shane Warne. I think he brought showbiz, excitement and X-factor wherever he played the game," Michael Vaughan said.

Bowling alongside Shane Warne was an absolute privilege: Glenn McGrath

McGrath also took immense pride while talking about Shane Warne. The two, when bowling in tandem, were lethal and picked up about 2000 international wickets between them.

McGrath opened up about how Shane Warne used to add different tricks to his repertoire and adapt himself to the changing demands of the game.

"He had all the variations, the flipper, the wrong-un. You name it and I think he had a new delivery every year. To have Shane bowling at the other end was an absolute privilege," Glenn McGrath said.

While Warne's records may be broken in the future, there might never be such an impactful bowler again in the history of the game.

