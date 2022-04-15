"He gave it everything with very little support" - Michael Vaughan reacts to Joe Root's captaincy resignation

Joe Root has stepped down as the captain of the England Test team with immediate effect.

The decision comes on the back of a disappointing series loss against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has weighed in on the matter by taking to Twitter to laud Root for his contributions.

Vaughan pointed out how Root has done well to carry the Test team without being given much support. He also highlighted how the English batter led the side commendably well during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaughan summed up that despite relinquishing captaincy, Root will remain a role model for other English cricketers. He also hoped that the 31-year-old will play several more seasons of cricket as a senior member of the national team.

Vaughan's tweet read:

"He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍

Root's captaincy came under the scanner after humiliating series defeats in Australia and the West Indies.

In a statement released by the Englnad and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Root mentioned that he is keen to help his successor in the upcoming assignment for English cricket.

A look at Joe Root's captaincy record

Root took over the captaincy from Sir Alastair Cook in 2017. He has led the team on 64 occasions, bagging 27 wins and suffering 26 defeats.

He has overtaken Michael Vaughan (26) as the English skipper with the highest number of Test wins in international cricket.

England Cricket @englandcricket As England Men's Test captain:



🥇 Most Matches (64)

🥇 Most Wins (27)

🥇 Most Runs (5295)



End of an era. As England Men's Test captain:🥇 Most Matches (64)🥇 Most Wins (27) 🥇 Most Runs (5295)End of an era. https://t.co/RH2ioeIzNi

Joe Root also proved his batting credentials despite taking over the leadership role. He hit 5295 runs, including 14 tons and 26 fifties during his time as England Test captain. Vice-captain Ben Stokes is expected to take over the leadership role in England's Test set-up.

Edited by Diptanil Roy