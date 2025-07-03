"He is a genuine genuine allrounder" - When former India coach replaced Virat Kohli with Ravindra Jadeja in 2020-21 BGT Boxing Day Test 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become a massive asset in overseas conditions despite the ebbs and flows over the years. One of the major turning points in his fortunes away from home came when he was picked for the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ad

The Men in Blue were at rock bottom after being bowled out for 36 in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval, and losing the series opener. To make matters worse, their skipper, Virat Kohli, also travelled back home to attend the birth of his child. For the crucial second Test, India made wholesale changes to the playing XI, which saw Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja come in for Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, and Virat Kohli, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Team India scripted a historic win courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane's first innings hundred and a spirited bowling display across both innings. Amid the complete team performance, Jadeja also played a vital hand with his three wickets, a crucial fifty, and electric fielding.

The then-India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Ravindra Jadeja for his impact straightaway after being slotted into the playing XI.

"He is a genuine allrounder. That is why he bats where he is. He can bat at 6, he can bat at 5 if need be on a given occasion. But he is a genuine genuine allrounder. That's why he lends a lot of balance to the side. Also when you play overseas there is a chance of one of the bowlers getting injured, like you saw with Umesh. With Jadeja there, it gives better balance and it also gives fast bowlers some respite with Jaddu and Ashwin doing the bowling," Shastri said after the historic eight-wicket win (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

The all-rounder retained his place for the third Test in Sydney as well, picking up four wickets and scoring 28 runs, before sustaining a fractured thumb off a Mitchel Starc delivery. He was ruled out of the series finale at The Gabba.

Ravindra Jadeja playing a brilliant hand in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The all-rounder was under some serious pressure after a lacklustre all-round showing in the first Test against England in the 2025 tour. But, he has shown his worth in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, scoring a crucial unbeaten fifty to stretch India's first innings score in a crucial must-win game.

Ad

Coming into bat with the score reading 211-5, Jadeja negotiated a tricky final hour of play on Day 1 with skipper Shubman Gill, and coasted the team to safety. The left-handed batter has resumed from where he left off, playing sensibly to frustrate the England bowlers and protect the lower order. At the time of writing, the all-rounder is batting on 73 off 125 deliveries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news