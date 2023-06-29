"He should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years" - Ganguly feels Sarfaraz deserves to be in the squad 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Sarfaraz Khan should be rewarded for his exploits in domestic cricket with a call-up to the senior Test squad. The Mumbai youngster has been in the fray over the last couple of years but has been continuously ignored by the selectors.

Even with Team India struggling with their middle order for quite a while now, Sarfaraz has not been able to break into the squad. The prolonged poor form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane coupled with Shreyas Iyer's injury has also not prompted the selectors to look into Sarfaraz's direction.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal earned their maiden call-up, intensifying the issue surrounding Sarfaraz Khan's prolonged omission. There are a few concerns surrounding his fitness as well as his ability to play against quality fast bowling.

During an interaction with PTI, Sourav Ganguly stated that Sarfaraz Khan can only prove his doubters wrong if he is given an opportunity.

"I think Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy," he said. "I think that's why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan. At some point, he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years."

Mentioning Abhimanyu Easwaran as another example, Ganguly continued:

"And same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tons of runs he has scored in last five to six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they should get a chance in future. But Yashasvi Jasiwal is a good selection.

Team India will begin the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue's next red-ball assignment will take place after the 2023 ODI World Cup, with a tour of South Africa.

"I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling" - Sourav Ganguly on Sarfaraz Khan's ability against pace

The former BCCI president has witnessed Sarfaraz Khan's performance from close quarters, albeit in the shortest format. Being the director of cricket with the Delhi Capitals (DC), he saw the player play for the franchise in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The batter was deemed as the first-choice wicket-keeper due to Rishabh Pant's unavailability, but the move did not pan out as hoped. Playing in the middle-order, he could only score 53 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 85.48, before Abhishek Porel took over the glovework.

Despite the poor recent record, Ganguly has no doubt over Sarfaraz Khan's ability to play pace as he has scored runs all over India in the domestic circuit. He said:

"If he had problems he wouldn't have scored so many runs all around (India). I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling and he should be given an opportunity."

Will Sarfaraz Khan be called up to the main squad any time soon? Let us know what you think.

