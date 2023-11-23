"He gives good suggestions to Rohit Sharma" - Abhishek Nayar on Tilak Varma's leadership trait ahead of IND vs AUS T20Is

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar believes Tilak Varma has the capabilities to become a future leader in the Indian team. Despite being just 21 years of age, Tilak has already made an impact for the Men in Blue in the 10 T20Is that he has played.

Even for his IPL side Mumbai Indians (MI), Tilak has become an integral part. Nayar also claimed that the youngster gives his opinion in decision-making, helping captain Rohit Sharma in taking those calls. The former cricketer feels this would only keep the southpaw and the Indian cricket in good stead.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, here's what Abhishek Nayar had to say about Tilak Varma :

“What you always see with Tilak Varma is fearlessless. He is a young player, but what I have always heard, Rohit Sharma often used to say that he is a great cricketing brain. Because when he plays for MI, he gives good suggestions to Rohit. That part of Tilak is going to be great for Indian cricket."

Abhishek Nayar on what Tilak Varma brings to the team

Abhishek Nayar understands that most of the talk around Tilak is about the latter's ability to bowl, becoming a sixth bowling option that any captain can turn to nd being a gun fielder as well.

However, Nayar reckons that it is his batting and leadership skills that cold come really handy for India going forward. He added:

“Tilak brings two dimensions of his game to the team. Yes, fielding is a part of it and yes, he can bowl, but what is really important when I say two dimensions are his batting and leadership skills."

India just played 11 T20Is between now and the start of the T20 World Cup next year. They will need to settle into a combination as soon as they can to give themselves the best chance.