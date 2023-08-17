"He could go on to become our Test captain" - Robin Uthappa praises Jasprit Bumrah's leadership skills ahead of India vs Ireland T20Is

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa feels that pacer Jasprit Bumrah possesses excellent leadership qualities and should utilize the Ireland series to showcase his captaincy mettle apart from making a comeback from injury.

Team India takes on Ireland in three T20Is from August 18 to 23. The series is highly anticipated for the return of Bumrah, who is set to play competitive cricket after almost a year of absence due to a back injury.

The team management has rested several senior players for the series owing to the crucial stretch of action coming up with the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. As a result, the ace pacer has also been appointed the captain of the T20 side for the Ireland series, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy.

Speaking to Jio Cinema before the first T20I, Robin Uthappa was intrigued to watch how Jasprit Bumrah would lead the side.

"I think it's interesting. He has got leadership skills and he could go on to become our Test captain, too, because he is a pretty shrewd strategist as well. But, he has got the opportunity to do that here apart from making a comeback. It will be interesting to see how he'll go about it," Uthappa said.

Expand Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah will become the 11th Indian captain to lead the side in T20s and the first pacer to wear the mantle. He has previously led India once in the rescheduled fifth Test in England in 2022, replacing regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was out with an injury.

Despite Bumrah excelling individually with five wickets, the side suffered a seven-wicket defeat to hosts England.

"I expect Bumrah to go injury-free this series" - Robin Uthappa

Jasprit Bumrah will look to prove his fitness ahead of the all-important World Cup.

Robin Uthappa is optimistic about returning pacer Jaspirt Bumrah being free from injury during the upcoming T20 series against Ireland.

While several teams have already named their provisional squad for the World Cup, Team India is awaiting Bumrah to prove his fitness before naming their Asia Cup and World Cup squad.

"I expect Bumrah to go injury-free this series and stay completely healthy. I think that's what every Indian supporter would want from him. He should just feel like himself again and that would augur really well for the Indian team," Uthappa said.

Jasprit Bumrah last played for India in a T20 game against Australia in September 2022. Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup that immediately followed and this year's IPL due to a back injury that needed surgery.

With the Asia Cup commencing on August 30 and the World Cup on October 5, India's chance at glory hinges massively on the ace pacer being fully fit and in form.