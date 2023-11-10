"He has to go down as one of the all-time greats" - Viv Richards hails Virat Kohli for his heroics in 2023 World Cup

West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards hailed Indian star Virat Kohli as among the all-time greats alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli recently leveled Tendulkar's record for ODI centuries with his 49th ton against South Africa in Kolkata on his 35th birthday. The champion batter is the third leading run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup, behind only Rachin Ravindra and Quinton de Kock, with 543 runs in eight games.

Richards, considered by many as the greatest cricketer to grace the sport, wrote glowingly about Kohli in his column on ICC's official website.

"There have been a whole host of talented individuals on show but to top them all, you cannot look past Virat Kohli. I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time, and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin," Richards wrote.

The 1975 and 1979 World Cup winner also credited the team management for backing Kohli during his rough patch over the past two years.

"Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head. Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game. It is phenomenal to see an individual who has had his low points bouncing back and playing like this. They say form is temporary – and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket," added Richards.

The 35-year-old became the fastest to 13,000 runs during the recent Asia Cup and boasts an incredible ODI average of 58.48 after 289 games.

Meanwhile, Team India have ridden Kohli's sensational form to remain unbeaten after eight games and clinch the top spot on the points table.

"What sets him apart is his mental strength" - Viv Richards

Kohli has scored two centuries in the 2023 World Cup.

Viv Richards further praised Virat Kohli for his mental strength, stating that the key attribute that sets the star batter apart from the rest.

The 35-year-old has scored 50+ in six of his eight innings this World Cup, including two centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa.

"Virat is a go-getter and what sets him apart is his mental strength. He will have backed himself throughout, and on the occasions in the past in which I have chatted with him and we have discussed things, his mental strength has always been evident. That has been key to pushing him through to how he is playing now. Very few players, or people, are built like that," said Richards.

The decisive evidence of Kohli's mental strength and tenacity is the inimitable record in successful run chases, where he averages a stellar 90.40 with 23 centuries.

"Many people have made comparisons between the two of us over the years, partly because of our shared intensity on the field. I love Virat’s enthusiasm – even if he is fielding at long-on or long-off, when one of his bowlers hits the pad, he is appealing. He is always in the game and I like individuals like that," concluded Richards.

With India likely to face off against New Zealand in the semi-final, Kohli will look to avenge the 2019 World Cup defeat to the same opponent.

Before the marquee clash, Rohit Sharma's men will face off against the Netherlands in their final league-stage game in Bengaluru on Sunday.