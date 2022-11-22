"He is going to succeed everywhere around the world" - Ross Taylor on Mohammed Siraj

Ross Taylor reserved high praise for Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj following his impressive performances in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he spoke about how Siraj could be an invaluable asset to the Indian team with his ability to hit the deck hard. He also emphasized the importance of having bowlers who are capable of bowling at high speeds.

While Taylor acknowledged that the speedster has been termed one-dimensional by many, he seemed confident that the bowler will continue to do well, irrespective of the conditions. He explained:

"There has been some talk about Siraj being one-dimensional and the way he goes about it. I think he continues to improve. And pace is an asset. You need those bowlers who can bowl 140 plus. I think he is going to succeed everywhere around the world, and not just on wickets that bounce."

Notably, Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand. The right-arm fast bowler bagged six wickets from two appearances at an impressive economy rate of 5.12.

The 28-year-old was on fire in the final fixture on Tuesday, November 22. The player delivered his career-best T20I figures in the crucial tie, picking up four wickets while conceding just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fantastic performance by Mohammed Siraj in the T20 series:



4-1-24-2

4-0-17-4



Wickets of Williamson, Santner (twice), Chapman, Phillips, Neesham. Fantastic performance by Mohammed Siraj in the T20 series:4-1-24-24-0-17-4Wickets of Williamson, Santner (twice), Chapman, Phillips, Neesham. https://t.co/rbVjNAaAB8

Taylor also lauded left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh after the youngster's four-wicket haul in the third T20I. He highlighted how his ability to swing the ball early on made him a very effective bowler.

On this, he said:

"Arshdeep Singh continues to improve. The way he swings the ball, once again getting that early wicket of Finn Allen, how he swung it back. The dismissal was very similar to how Shaheen Afridi got Finn Allen out in the semi-final. I feel he still has to improve a bit, but he is already a class performer."

Arshdeep chipped in with four wickets in the deciding contest, helping India bundle out New Zealand for 160. The rain-hit contest ultimately ended in a tie, with both sides level on DLS. The Men in Blue won the series 1-0 against the Kiwis.

Ross Taylor confident Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will be there for the next T20 World Cup

Taylor went on to say that India must continue to back Siraj and Arshdeep. He suggested that the two seamers should be there in the squad for the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2024.

The former New Zealand captain pointed out that India will form a formidable bowling attack in the format when Jasprit Bumrah joins the two youngsters after recovering from his injury.

Speaking about Siraj and Arshdeep, he further elaborated:

"I think they are both good finds for India going forward. The next World Cup is in two years, and I think these two have to be there. Add Jasprit Bumrah to the mix, and it's a very potent attack."

Following the completion of the T20I series, the two cricketing nations will battle it out in a three-match ODI series from Friday, November 25. While Arshdeep is a part of the side for the 50-over fixtures, Siraj hasn't been included in the squad for the assignment.

Poll : 0 votes