"He is going to be a superstar" - Cricketers & fans erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes hundred on Test debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream run with a Test hundred on debut against the West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Dominica on Thursday. The left-hander brought up his hundred off 215 balls, proving just how much he had to grind it out to get to the landmark.

Jaiswal has all the shots in his book and likes to express himself. However, he showed the willingness to dig deep and ensure he stayed with captain Rohit Sharma to form a mammoth opening partnership.

Fans and players on Twitter are delighted to see Yashasvi Jaiswal deliver on the promise at the international level. Former England opener Michael Vaughan said:

"He's going to be a superstar. 1 Test innings, 1 Ton already"

#CricketTwitter twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Great start to his test career.The last 12 months have been nothing short of exemplary for @ybj_19 May you continue to achieve special things.More power to you my friend! Great start to his test career.The last 12 months have been nothing short of exemplary for @ybj_19.May you continue to achieve special things.More power to you my friend! 👍👌#WIvIND #CricketTwitter twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YVfTy7s6zc

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan 1 Tests innings .. 1 Ton already .. He is going to be a superstar .. @ybj_19 1 Tests innings .. 1 Ton already .. He is going to be a superstar .. @ybj_19 👍👍👍 1 Tests innings .. 1 Ton already ..

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏻 🏻. I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life’s adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut🏻. I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life’s adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut👏🏻👏🏻.

Welcome to the big stage where you truly belong lad! That roar sums up the journey - storied, full of hard work and the dividends are showing. Many, many more ahead of you! Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal.Welcome to the big stage where you truly belong lad! That roar sums up the journey - storied, full of hard work and the dividends are showing. Many, many more ahead of you! #WIvIND Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal.Welcome to the big stage where you truly belong lad! That roar sums up the journey - storied, full of hard work and the dividends are showing. Many, many more ahead of you! #WIvIND

MUMBOYS ROCKING IN WI. YASHASVI JAISWAL HAS ARRIVED IN TEST CRICKET.TAKE A BOW YOU KIDDO. MUMBOYS ROCKING IN WI.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash 🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है WOW!🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है WOW! 🙌🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है 👏

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The moment Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his Test century on debut.



What a journey it has been, what a talent! The future of India. The moment Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his Test century on debut.What a journey it has been, what a talent! The future of India. https://t.co/XZpwDgtfTU From selling panipuris, sleeping in tents outside Azad Maidan, eating unhygienic foods to being the next big thing in Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long long way. From selling panipuris, sleeping in tents outside Azad Maidan, eating unhygienic foods to being the next big thing in Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long long way. 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

He's arrived at the international level. Century on debut for Yashasvi Jaiswal He's arrived at the international level. https://t.co/6AzeduZFZU

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma put India in dominant position on Day 2

Team India already seemed to be ahead in the first Test after the end of play on Day 1. They started the second day keen to bat West Indies out of the game.

It began in almost near-perfect fashion for the visitors as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma batted cautiously in the first session, adding 66 runs but ensuring that they didn't lose a wicket. Once they saw off the initial burst from the West Indies bowlers, Jaiswal began to take control and looked to score freely.

The young left-hander's hundred was soon followed by the Indian captain's second overseas Test hundred. It marked the first time in four years that both Indian openers scored hundreds in the same innings of a Test. The two openers added 229 runs for the first wicket as the visitors tightened their grip on the game.

West Indies have struck with two quick wickets in the form of Rohit and Shubman Gill. With the new ball almost due, they will be keen to make further inroads in the batting as they seek a way back into the game.

