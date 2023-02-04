"He has got a better range than Steve Smith" - Irfan Pathan on how India will target Marnus Labuschagne

Irfan Pathan feels Marnus Labuschagne has a better range as a batter than Steve Smith. However, he expects the Indian spinners to come out on top against him.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first game to be played in Nagpur from February 9. Labuschagne, who has an exceptional overall record in Test cricket, is expected to be one of the mainstays of the Aussie batting lineup.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked about his thoughts on India's likely plans against Marnus Labuschagne, to which he responded:

"Very similar to the plan you would make against Steve Smith. He has got a better range than Steve Smith but how he is going to face when Ravichandran Ashwin uses the rough and bowls the off-spin or takes the ball away?"

The former Indian all-rounder reckons Australia's No. 3 might find it difficult to handle the hosts' spinners on turning surfaces, elaborating:

"How he is going counter the rough against the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja and maybe Axar Patel, that's going to be seen. Can he take out the sweep and can he take out the counter against the spin, I am really looking forward to it, but numbers don't make him very, very happy in Asia and as an Indian, I hope it stays that way."

Labuschagne has aggregated 400 runs at a below-par average of 33.33 in the seven Tests he has played in Asia. He has breached the 50-run mark just twice in 12 innings, although he did play a 104-run knock in the second Test against Sri Lanka last year.

"Our fast bowlers will get him out" - Sanjay Bangar on how India can dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

T Natarajan dismissed Marnus Labuschagne with a short ball in the first innings of the Gabba Test.

Sanjay Bangar reckons the Indian seamers will get the better of Marnus Labuschagne, reasoning:

"I feel our fast bowlers will get him out, both Shami and Mohammed Siraj, because the preparations we have seen from the Australians, they have made a rough, there are cracks, they might be thinking only about spin but here there are two quality fast bowlers who know how to reverse swing the ball very well."

The former Indian batting coach expects the Queenslander to fall prey to the short ball, explaining:

"They know how to use the short ball. Short balls are different in Australia and India. I feel you will have the most chances to dismiss Labuschagne with the short ball because there is a lot of difference in the pace of the deliveries. You will see him get out caught by the square-leg or fine-leg fielders."

Labuschagne has amassed 3150 runs at an excellent average of 59.43 in 33 Tests. He has an impressive record against India as well, having scored 464 runs at an average of 51.55 in five games.

