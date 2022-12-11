“He was guiding him” – Former Pakistan player credits Virat Kohli for playing second fiddle in Ishan Kishan’s double century

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria reckons Virat Kohli should be credited for Ishan Kishan’s double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday (December 10). He said that the former India captain guided Kishan throughout his innings, which helped the youngster stay calm and play his natural aggressive brand of cricket.

Kohli shared a match-winning 290-run stand with Kishan for the second wicket to put India in the driving seat. The duo helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth total of 409-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Virat Kohli should be given credit for Ishan Kishan’s double century. He was guiding him.”

Kishan also credited Kohli for precious advice during the record partnership. Speaking to Sony Sports, the left-hander said:

“Batting with Virat bhai, he has a such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles, as it's your first.”

The wicketkeeper batter will look to carry on his exceptional form in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand next month.

#BANvIND Highest run-rate for 250+ partnership in ODIs:9.15 - Kishan & Kohliv BAN, today8.98 - Jayasuriya & Tharangav ENG, 2006 Highest run-rate for 250+ partnership in ODIs:9.15 - Kishan & Kohli 🇮🇳 v BAN, today8.98 - Jayasuriya & Tharanga🇱🇰 v ENG, 2006#BANvIND

Team India won the game by 227 runs, with Kishan scoring 210 and Kohli 113.

“He scored runs at that spot” – Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli

Kaneria also hailed Virat Kohli after the Delhi batter brought up his 44th ODI century, his first international hundred after three years. The former player pointed out that Kohli delivered at his natural position of No. 3.

Kohli had departed cheaply while opening the innings in the absence of the injured captain Rohit Sharma in the second ODI in Mirpur. Kaneria said:

“Virat Kohli came out to bat at his specific number. He scored runs at that spot. Don’t shuffle the lineup. It can affect confidence levels. It’s better to stick with certain positions for players who have played at specific spots for a long time.”

Kohli has now registered a century in both white ball formats after not scoring a ton in 2020 and 2021. He will now look to score a hundred in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Coincidentally, his last Test hundred came against the same team in November 2019.

