"He is the guy" - Kevin Pietersen backs Shubman Gill to play a standout role for Team India at the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Shubman Gill to play a huge role for Team India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The nation will be looking to end its decade-long ICC silverware drought at the upcoming tournament.

The talented Indian right-handed batter made his ODI and Test debuts in 2019 and 2020 respectively. He had a breakthrough year in the shortest format in 2023. Gill made his T20I debut to kickstart the year, scoring his maiden T20I hundred in his second series ever. He then went on to win the Orange Cap for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as well.

During an exclusive interaction with the Times of India, Kevin Pietersen was asked who will make a difference for the Men in Blue in the upcoming ICC event.

He replied:

"It is Shubman Gill. He is the guy."

Despite his standout and obvious talent, the opening batter has been struggling for runs across formats in recent times. He struggled in the home series against Afghanistan as well as the away series against South Africa, eventually losing his spot to the returning Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has scored 335 runs across 14 T20I innings at an average of 25.77 and a strike rate of 147.58.

Kevin Pietersen also highlighted the similarities between the conditions in India and the West Indies. This could play to the Men in Blue's advantage, especially if the surfaces aid spin bowling.

"The conditions are pretty similar to what is here in India actually. There will be very low bounce wickets. It takes some spin, but they are also beautiful wickets," Pietersen said

The West Indies last hosted the T20 World Cup back in 2010, which also marks the last time the Caribbean played host to any ICC tournament. Notably, the West Indies will be co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the United States of America (USA) also conducting a section of matches.

"It's all about people who will perform at the right time" - Kevin Pietersen prioritizes form for T20 World Cup squad selection

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will act as the preparation avenue for the 2024 T20 World Cup, for the majority of the sides. The upcoming league takes place in the build-up to the ICC event.

Kevin Pietersen feels that players in form during the IPL will play a vital role in the World Cup. He pointed ou that they are bound to be in good flow and carry the rhythm into the tournament, saying:

"It's all about people who will perform at the right time. And that's going to happen in April and May during the IPL. We'll see who's performing the best. The players are good enough to replicate in the World Cup."

The 2024 T20 World Cup will begin from June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in Dallas.

Will Shubman Gill be selected in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad based on his current form and competition for the opening slots? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App