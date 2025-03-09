"He is the guy who wins you games" - Aakash Chopra on Team India star ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reflected on the battle between the Men in Blue and New Zealand's all-rounders ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final. While comparing Hardik Pandya and Glenn Phillips, he pointed out that the Indian all-rounder gives match-winning performances.

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. While Hardik will likely play the second seamer and finisher's role for the Men in Blue, Phillips is expected to perform the big-hitter's role in the middle order and bowl a few overs for the Kiwis.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reflected on the potential batting all-rounders' battle between Hardik and Phillips in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"If we keep Hardik on one side, you have to keep Glenn Phillips on the other. Glenn Phillips is not bowling those many overs, but he is a hard hitter. He has played only one match in Dubai thus far and didn't score runs, but if he strikes the ball well, it goes into the stands. The guy also knows how to fly," he said (10:00).

"We have Hardik Pandya. Who is Hardik Pandya? Hard-hitting Pandya. He is our clutch player. He brings balance in this team. Hardik Pandya is the one who allows us to play four spinners. Hardik Pandya is the guy who comes very good under pressure. He is the guy who wins you games," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra noted that Hardik Pandya raises his game in big moments. He opined that it's not an equal contest, with the scales slightly tilted towards the Indian all-rounder.

"Has it not become an equal contest?" - Aakash Chopra on the battle between Axar Patel and Mitchell Santner in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Axar Patel has picked up key wickets and scored crucial runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the potential spin-bowling all-rounders' battle between Axar Patel and Mitchell Santner, Aakash Chopra opined that the New Zealand skipper has been the best left-arm spinner in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Left-arm spinners who can bat, if there is Axar Patel on one side, Mitchell Santner is there on the other. Has it not become an equal contest? No one is bowling left-arm spin better than Mitchell Santner in this tournament. He bowls slow in the air. He is a brilliant player. He is also the captain and can bat too," he said (11:15) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Axar and Santner are evenly matched.

"Bapu is a big-match player. He dismisses Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Rizwan and Kane Williamson. He is the guy who picks up big wickets and comes to bat at No. 5. Axar is the guy who takes risks. He is the one who increases the tempo of the game. So it's an equal contest," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that Michael Bracewell and Ravindra Jadeja would be involved in another battle between spin-bowling all-rounders.

"If there is Michael Bracewell on one side, we have Ravindra Jadeja. Both bat well. Bracewell got out in the last match, but you would remember Hyderabad. He bowls off-spin with control. Ravindra Jadeja - he is our guy who bowls consistently at one spot, is a gun fielder, and will manage if he gets to bat in the end," he elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that it's almost an even contest. However, he gave Jadeja a slight edge over Bracewell.

