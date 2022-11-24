“He handled a tricky question…very beautifully” – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts as Hardik Pandya replies in MS Dhoni’s style

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Hardik Pandya for answering a tricky question regarding Sanju Samson in MS Dhoni’s style in the post-match conference after the conclusion of the T20 series in New Zealand.

He said that since Pandya shares a close friendship with Dhoni, it might have helped him stay calm in that situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“I don’t know if he wanted to say that in Thala Dhoni’s style because we all know that Hardik is super close to Thala Dhoni. He handled a tricky question that is always trending on social media very beautifully. So, kudos to Hardik.”

For the uninitiated, when Pandya was questioned about why Sanju Samson didn’t get a chance in the T20I series, he replied:

“He knows it's not personal. It's got to do with the situation. I am a peoples' person. So if anyone needs me, I will be there for them. Everyone knows that if they feel anything at all, my doors are always open for them to come and have a chat with me, because I understand how they are feeling.”

It remains to be seen whether team management will play Samson in the upcoming ODI series in New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten in the Men in Blue’s last assignment against South Africa, scoring 118 runs in three games.

“Only reason the match got tied” – Ashwin hails Hardik Pandya

Ashwin further hailed Hardik Pandya for his quick-fire 30 against New Zealand in the third T20I, as the match ended in a tie according to the DLS method.

He commended the stand-in captain for his intent with the bat to ensure India did not lag behind the par score.

Pandya came in when India struggled at 21/3 in 2.5 overs. He scored 30 runs off 18 balls to take India to a par score of 75/4 in nine overs.

Ashwin said:

“Hardik Pandya replicated what he did for Gujarat Titans with the bat. He came out with all guns blazing. That was the only reason the match got tied.”

The Men in Blue won the series 1-0 as they won the second T20I by 65 runs, courtesy of a century from Suryakumar Yadav, while the opening T20I was abandoned due to rain.

Pandya has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series in New Zealand and Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI series against the Blackcaps, slated to begin in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

