"He is very happy and in a positive frame of mind" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on the Indian batter's form 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has shared details about the conversation he had with his ward ahead of India's upcoming second Test against Bangladesh.

During a discussion on India News Sports on Monday, December 19, Sharma emphasized that Kohli seemed quite relaxed and happy when he spoke to him recently. He also mentioned that the star batter has been working very hard on his fitness and game as he gears up for the second Test.

He opined that Kohli has shown impressive form lately, highlighting his superlative performances at the Asia Cup 2022 as well as the T20 World Cup 2022. He suggested that the senior batter will play a major role in India's forthcoming home Test series against Australia.

Sharma said:

"He [Virat Kohli] is in good form. He is working hard on his fitness and is preparing well. I've spoken to him and he is very happy and in a positive frame of mind. He is quite relaxed, which is very good because his form is going to be key in the series against Australia.

"With the kind of form he's shown at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, I feel he will be very handy for India against Australia."

Notably, Kohli was dismissed for just one run in the first innings of the Test series opener in Chattogram. He perished against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam while trying to play a length delivery on the back foot. However, he was deceived by the turn and had to take the long walk back after being adjudged leg-before.

Sharma mentioned that Kohli is aware that he is getting out to spin bowlers and has been sweating it out in the nets to overcome the weakness. He added:

"He has gotten out a lot of times on the back foot to spinners. He wants to overcome that and knows very well where he is going wrong. It's good to see a player like him trying to improve his game instead of sitting in the hotel. The youngsters in the team should see how a senior is toiling it out in the nets."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli ended his ODI century drought earlier this month, slamming 113 runs in the third fixture of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He has a chance of scoring a ton in all three formats this year by crossing the three-figure mark in the second Test in Dhaka.

"Would have been good had he been there" - Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Rohit Sharma's unavailability

Team India captain Rohit Sharma didn't feature in the opening encounter of the Test series between India and Bangladesh. He is set to miss the second fixture as well after failing to recover from a finger injury, which he suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month.

Speaking about the same, Rajkumar Sharma pointed out that Rohit would have gotten some much-needed match practice if he was fit for the second Test. He highlighted that it would have helped the skipper prepare for the home series against Australia.

He explained:

"It would have been good had he [Rohit Sharma] been there for the second Test. He would have had some match practice ahead of the Australia series because the pitches in Bangladesh are quite similar to what we have in India."

The second and final Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Thursday, December 22. India lead the series 1-0 thanks to their comprehensive 188-run win in the first contest.

Team India's next red-ball assignment will be a four-match home Test series against Australia. The much-awaited series will commence on February 9, 2023, and will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

