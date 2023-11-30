"He was very happy, very proud" - Rachin Ravindra on his father's reaction to his outstanding run in 2023 World Cup

New Zealand's 2023 World Cup breakout star Rachin Ravindra revealed that his father was extremely proud after his golden run in the showpiece event. The left-handed batter underlined that his family and friends watching him play at the international level is perhaps the best thing.

Ravindra had a stellar tournament with the bat, finishing as the third-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 innings, averaging a staggering 64.22, headlined by three centuries. The youngster gained recognition for his ability to rotate strike and hit the ball over the fence at will.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, here's what Ravindra said about his family:

"Like everyone close to me, he was very happy, very proud. Dad seems to keep it very level. He keeps his cards close to his chest. Mum was very happy. You can feel the love and support from everyone. My big friend group watched every game. They talked about it in the group chat, which was really cool. I would read it at the end of the game."

When asked whether he met his family in India, the 24-year-old stated that it felt like home in a different country.

"I got to catch up with both sides of my family. My grandparents on my mom's side, my uncle and aunty. It was nice to connect with them after a little while. It was a little feeling of home in a different country. I get to see them when I do go to India."

Before the semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the southpaw had gone to meet his grandparents in Bengaluru. However, he couldn't perform as per expectations and the Kiwis lost by 70 runs.

"There's no guarantee that I will get picked up" - Rachin Ravindra ahead of IPL auction

Rachin Ravindra. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the IPL 2024 auction inching closer, Rachin Ravindra stressed that he wants to stay in the present and is grateful for every chance he gets to play for New Zealand. He added:

"Whether it is noise or what is being reported, I think what's important, what matters right now is what series you have in front of you. There's so much time to the IPL. There's no guarantee that I will get picked up [in the auction]. There are no guarantees in life and cricket. I am just focused on what's in front of me: the Bangladesh Test series. You stay in the present, you savour those moments. Every moment I get to play for New Zealand, I am very, very grateful."

New Zealand are currently involved in a Test series against Bangladesh.