“He hasn’t yet got that consistency and quality control you need in India” – Graeme Swann on Dominic Bess

Graeme Swann feels Dominic Bess isn’t ready to bowl in India. The former off-spinner believes Bess doesn’t have the required consistency spinners need to succeed on Indian tracks.

Dominic Bess comes to India on the back of a successful Sri Lanka tour, where he picked up 12 wickets in two games. Although the 23-year-old finished as England’s leading wicket-taker in that series, his exploits weren't enough to impress Graeme Swann.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Graeme Swann explained why the youngster needs to cultivate a different mindset if he wants to succeed in India.

“Bess hasn’t yet got that consistency and quality control you need in India. He bowls some very good balls, and he can be dangerous. But you can’t afford to play four Tests there and have a poor innings in each Test, which at the moment is happening.”

❇️ 10.1 overs

❇️ 30 runs

5️⃣ wickets



Second five-wicket haul for Dominic Bess in Tests 🙌#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/53bcrSeDiM — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2021

Although Dominic Bess finished as England’s leading wicket-taker, he went missing on multiple occasions during the two games. The off-spinner picked his wickets in bunches but conspicuously went wicketless in the first innings of the second Test.

Despite being unsure whether Dominic Bess would shine in India, Graeme Swann advised England to continue with him. The former England spinner admitted that Dominic Bess is the best option the visitors have currently, and the youngster would only get better with experience.

“Bess is so young and a far better bowler than I was at that age. He’s having to learn at the highest level because we don’t have enough spinners pushing to play for England,” said Graeme Swann.

Graeme Swann’s advice for Dominic Bess and Jack Leach

Jack Leach (right) and Dominic Bess (left) have their work cut out against India.

While Dominic Bess and Jack Leach are expected to start against India, all-rounder Moeen Ali could play an important role too. His handy off-spin has troubled India in the past and could again be effective against the hosts.

Sharing his advice for England’s spinners, Swann suggested they should go into each game with confidence and have no doubts about their abilities.

“If I could sit down with Jack Leach and Dom Bess now, I would tell them to just go out there and think, “This is where I belong. Then, even bowling to Virat Kohli and company doesn’t seem so bad.”

However, apart from Moeen Ali, neither Bess nor Leach have played against India.

With their first Test against India coming away from home, the spin-bowling duo is set for a trial by fire, considering the hosts' proficiency against spin.