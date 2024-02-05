“He hasn’t yet started playing” - Rahul Dravid issues another clarification on Ishan Kishan’s absence

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has issued yet another clarification on Ishan Kishan’s absence from international cricket. He revealed that the keeper-batter is not being considered for selection since he hasn’t resumed playing after opting for a break during the South Africa tour.

Kishan last represented India during a T20I against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023. He was part of the Test squad in South Africa, but was released after requesting for a break. There has been plenty of suspense over the stumper since he hasn’t been considered for selection since.

At a post-match press conference following India’s 106-run triumph over England in the Visakhapatnam Test, Dravid provided another update on the Kishan situation.

“There’s a way back for anyone and everyone. It’s not that we rule out anybody from anything. I just don’t want to go on laboring about the Ishan Kishan point. He had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break and whenever he was ready, I didn’t say he has to play domestic cricket. I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back,” the head coach explained.

“And the choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him, but he hasn’t yet started playing, right? At the moment, it’s not something that we would consider. Maybe he’s not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready,” Dravid went on to add.

Expand Tweet

Kishan made his Test debut during the tour of the West Indies last year and scored a half-century in Port of Spain.

“With his batting, he’ll agree that he could have done better” - Rahul Dravid on KS Bharat

In Kishan’s absence, and with Rishabh Pant still recovering from his accident-related injuries, India have stuck to KS Bharat as the keeper-batter. While the Andhra cricketer has impressed with his glovework, he has struggled with the bat.

Expand Tweet

Admitting that Bharat had the opportunity to do better with the willow, Dravid commented:

“Young players need time to develop at times. They are growing at their own pace. His keeping in the Test matches has been really good. With his batting, he’ll agree that he could have done better. There were opportunities to make a little bit better contributions. He’s got here because he has got a lot of hundreds even at the A level.

“[He] came into this series with a hundred against England Lions, but somehow it hasn’t really worked for him in these couple of games,” the 51-year-old added.

In seven Tests, Bharat has scored 221 runs at an average of 20.09, with a best of 44.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App