"He has been a headache for them for a long time" - Wasim Jaffer on Dasun Shanaka's brilliant run with bat against India

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has proved to be a thorn in the side for them for a long time. Jaffer has warned about the need to devise plans to get rid of the all-rounder after his breathtaking hundred in the first ODI in Guwahati.

After finishing as the leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in the preceding T20 series, Shanaka scored a valiant hundred in Guwahati. Although he started slowly after coming in at number six, he quickly caught up and got to his second ODI ton in the final over.

The 31-year-old's unbeaten 108 reduced Sri Lanka's losing margin significantly while chasing 374.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer observed that the visiting skipper has proved as a headache for India for a long time, but gave the home side a chance due to their bowling depth. He said:

"India have to think about dismissing Shanaka as he has been a headache for them for a long time. He has scored runs at a magnificent strike rate. Although India won the second game, Shanaka made a sensational century. It looks like the Indian bowlers have no answers to Shanaka.

"So, they must think about how to keep him quiet or take his wicket. However, India has the bowling depth compared to Sri Lanka, who are also likely to name a replacement for Madushanka."

When asked whether the skipper should promote himself, the 44-year-old agreed as batting at number six often means the game becomes out of reach for Sri Lanka. Jaffer continued:

"Shanaka can bat at number five as he can forge solid partnerships with specialist batters because if he comes at six, you often have to play with the tailenders. In that situation, the game is nearly dead and buried. We saw in the first game how Sri Lanka lacked partnerships.

"Although there was a hundred-run stand later, Shanaka scored Sri Lanka's majority of runs. So, he can utilize his form better if he comes up the order."

When the right-handed batter came in to bat in the first ODI, the visitors needed nearly ten runs per over. After Pathum Nissanka perished at 72, Shanaka lacked support from the other end as Sri Lanka went down fighting.

"India are too hot for Sri Lanka to handle" - Wasim Jaffer

Umran Malik (R) picked up three wickets in the first ODI. (Credits: Twitter)

When asked if Sri Lanka will bounce back in Kolkata, Jaffer stated that India will wrap up the series.

"I feel the series will be decided in Kolkata, especially in the ODI format as India are too hot for Sri Lanka to handle."

The last time India and Sri Lanka played an ODI in Kolkata, the hosts coasted to a 153-run victory.

