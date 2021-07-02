"He should have been included"- Sarandeep Singh shocked by Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from England tour

Former India spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh has expressed his displeasure over the exclusion of Prithvi Shaw from the tour of England. Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series against the hosts, with Shikhar Dhawan set to lead India.

India's main squad is currently preparing for the five-match Test series against England. Their preparations have been met with a minor setback after Shubman Gill's recent injury. Some reports suggest that the batsman could miss the entire Test series because of a stress-related injury to his left leg that was aggravated in the World Test Championship final.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who went on the England tour as a standby player, is in with a chance of being included in India's main squad once there is more clarity on Gill's injury.

Sarandeep Singh was surprised that Abhimanyu Easwaran is in the frame to play for India instead of Prithvi Shaw, who has more experience at the international level. While speaking to IANS, the former spinner said:

"I am surprised with Easwaran's selection. I thought Prithvi Shaw is an experienced player at international level, and has played Tests. He is currently in form also. He should have been included. I would have even thought of Devdutt Padikkal, because you need to reward domestic performances too."

Loud music blaring in your ears 🎶



Your teammate miming & mouthing words 🗣️



This guessing game takes a hilarious turn very soon 😄 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Presenting Music & Mime ft. @SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw 😎 - by @ameyatilak



Full video 🎥 👇 https://t.co/nzOZEZjeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZxfxDGj1Ok — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

India's tour of Sri Lanka ends on 25th July while the first Test against England begins on 4th August. The selectors could fly Prithvi Shaw to the UK following the Sri Lanka tour, but he may not be available before the third Test due to the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine norms.

Prithvi Shaw will look to carry on his good run of form from the IPL in the Sri Lanka series

“Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made frm something they hv deep inside them - a desire a dream a vision. They have to hv d skill & will. But the will must be stronger than the skill”- Muhammad Ali. This is wht we set out to do as a Team & this victory is for #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CmDuPIEHql — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) March 14, 2021

Following his disappointing tour of Australia last year, Prithvi Shaw has rediscovered himself and has been in impressive form in domestic cricket and the IPL.

The batsman has been overlooked across all formats since the first Test in Adelaide last year. But Shaw has made a comeback for the Sri Lanka series on the back of some instrumental displays in the IPL and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In eight IPL 2021 matches, the Mumbai batsman scored 308 runs at an average of 38.50, with a strike rate of 166.48. His explosive batting at the top is one of the reasons why the Delhi Capitals led the points table before the season was suspended.

A good outing against Sri Lanka could bring Shaw back into the frame for India's primary squad.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra