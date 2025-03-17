“He was included in the team for a different purpose” - Former batter’s shocking statement on Pakistan all-rounder after NZ vs PAK 2025 1st T20I

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has slammed the inclusion of all-rounder Shadab Khan in the T20I squad after the side's crushing defeat in the opening game of the ongoing five-match series (March 16). Coming off a string of poor T20I results and a sub-par showing in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan selected a revamped side for the New Zealand T20Is.

It included the return of Shadab, who last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year. However, the move paid no dividends as Pakistan folded for a dismal 91 in 18.4 overs, a target New Zealand knocked off in a mere 10.1 overs with nine wickets to spare.

In an interaction on Geo Super, Shehzad went after Shadab, saying (Via Hindustan Times):

"You’re talking about Shadab—tell me, what performance has he delivered? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass first. The PCB has a different plan with Shadab, and he was included in the team for a different purpose."

He also criticized the side's overall bowling performance, saying:

"We were dismissed, but how many wickets did we take? Our senior, experienced bowling attack—what have they done? Where do you see them delivering any kind of threatening bowling, whether they are right-handed or left-handed? To buy some time, they have sent a young team. These things are going on. We want to touch upon these things as this is just the first T20I match."

Shadab scored a 6-ball 3 on his Pakistan return before going wicketless in his two overs of bowling. Coming into the New Zealand series, the Men in Green had lost three of their previous four bilateral T20I series, with a first-round exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup sandwiched in between.

"Is there any responsibility or accountability?" - Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad further questioned Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a lack of responsibility and accountability, resulting in the side's dismal performances. With three consecutive first-round exits in ICC white-ball events and a bottom-placed finish in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC), Pakistan cricket has been trending south at a rapid pace over the past few years.

"When we used to play, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) held big camps, and players were developed from there. That place is supposed to be a nursery for talent—not just a setup where you adjust your own people and secure salaries. So, where are those players now? How many have emerged? Is there any responsibility or accountability? They are supposed to produce players for Pakistan," said Shehzad (as per the aforementioned source).

Pakistan will look to bounce back and level the series in the second New Zealand T20I in Dunedin on March 18.

