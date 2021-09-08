"He just goes out to bat like he's still playing schoolboy cricket" - David Lloyd criticizes Haseeb Hameed's style of batting  

Former England cricketer David Lloyd opined that the England side doesn’t have a reliable opening combination yet. He was critical of Haseeb Hameed’s reliance on excessive defense.

Haseeb Hameed made his way back to the England side after a hiatus of over four years for the series against India. He replaced Dom Sibley at the top, who had been struggling for runs for quite a while.

The young Lancastrian has made two half-centuries in three Test matches in the series so far.

But David Lloyd stated that Hameed gave the impression of playing schoolboy cricket. He was critical of the opening batter for turning his innings into a 'blockathon'.

“Categorically, we don't have an opening combination, it's as simple as that. Hameed gives me the impression he just goes out to bat like he's still playing schoolboy cricket. There has to be a game awareness about him. He can't just turn an innings into a blockathon,” David Llyod wrote on Daily Mail.

Haseeb Hameed was nicknamed “Baby Boycott” in the domestic circles for his tight defensive technique. But the excessive reliance on low front-foot defense is not earning him appreciation from pundits on the international stage.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed have recorded more century opening stands in three innings together, than Burns & Sibley managed in 26 innings. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 6, 2021

"There's a good chance Bairstow goes out of the team now" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd believes Jonny Bairstow may make way for Jos Buttler for hte final Test

David Lloyd reckons Jonny Bairstow may be benched for the final Test against India at Old Trafford. He believes Jos Buttler will get straight into the side and take over wicket-keeping duties, meaning one batter in the middle-order will have to miss out.

“I assume he's going to get the gloves back straight away. Otherwise, why would he be back in the squad? Maybe they told Jonny Bairstow he was only going to have them for one game. Jonny didn't do much wrong at The Oval but he didn't command. There's a good chance Bairstow goes out of the team now," David Lloyd added.

Some lovely news for you…



Congratulations to @josbuttler on the birth of his 2nd child Margot 🥰



She’s in a safe pair of hands 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/NIA6yLiJRc — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 5, 2021

Jos Buttler missed out on the fourth Test for the birth of his child. He has now been recalled into the England squad for the final Test of the series.

The fifth Test between England and India will be played at Old Trafford from September 10.

