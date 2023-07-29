"He was just so negative this morning" - Michael Vaughan on Marnus Labuschagne's bizarre batting on Day 2 of the final Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was critical of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne for his knock of nine runs off 82 deliveries on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval.

After scratching through to the close of play on the opening day, Labuschagne struggled to break the shackles at the start of Day 2 before eventually being dismissed to put an end to his misery. Despite his lack of substantial runs in the first three Tests, the 29-year-old showed signs of his brilliance with a half-century and century in the fourth Test in Manchester.

However, the star batter was kept quiet throughout his stay at the crease in the first innings at the Oval before edging a Mark Wood delivery to Joe Root at first slip.

Vaughan told Cricbuzz at the end of an enthralling second day's play:

"I love the way he plays when he is at his best. Manchester, he was at his best because he was busy, looking to score. He was getting the feet moving towards the ball with an intent of trying to score. Thought he was just so negative this morning. Not the Marnus I've seen over the last few years."

The former England skipper also expressed surprise at Labuschagne being put off by Stuart Broad changing the bails.

"Being put off by Stuart Broad changing the bail, whether that's got into his Psyche, I can't imagine it does to a player like Marnus. Complaining about the light as he walked off by saying it's too dark," added Vaughan.

Despite his heroics in the previous game, Labuschagne has averaged only 35 in nine innings and batted at a strike rate of less than 50 in the ongoing series.

The champion batter otherwise boasts an overall Test average of 53.94 and a strike rate of 53.08 in 43 games.

"Sometimes he might overcomplicate the logic of what's required" - Micheal Vaughan on Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschange has had an indifferent Ashes series with the bat.

Michael Vaughan feels some of Marnus Labuschagne's batting struggles can be attributed to his overcomplication of matters while batting. The 29-year-old has endured a mediocre English summer, with thrown-away starts and baffling shot-making.

The right-hander was seen complaining to the umpires about poor light after being dismissed on Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test, something that Vaughan felt would never affect the Australian player at his best.

"Marnus at his best doesn't think about the light. He just stares at the ball and reacts. It's been a tour where he has averaged 35 which is not bad, not horrific. But sometimes he might overcomplicate the logic of what's required," said Vaughan.

"Maybe in the second innings we'll see a different Marnus, we'll see him like the second innings at Old Trafford. But Marnus is one of those studiers of the game and he'll realise that the way he played this morning is not the player we've seen over the last few years," added Vaughan.

Labuschagne scored a brilliant 111 in the second innings in Manchester that helped Australia stave off defeat and retain the Ashes.

Despite his impressive overall numbers, Laubuschagne's away average of close to 40 is significantly lesser than his home average of 70.50.