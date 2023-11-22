"He just slightly didn't have that fire" - Brad Hogg on Mohammed Siraj in 2023 World Cup final

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg feels that the fire was missing from Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

Hogg was also a bit surprised that Siraj didn't take the new ball in the final, a role that was his for the entire tournament. However, he also claimed that he didn't want to be too hard on the pacer.

Here's what Brad Hogg said in a video posted on Instagram:

"The difference probably would have been Siraj, and I don't want to be hard on Siraj. He opened the bowling in every game before the final. There was a lot of talk about him being at his best. When he didn't come on, he just slightly didn't have that fire that we know Siraj could have."

He added:

"But don't get stuck into him because he is going to be a big part of India in the future and when the next opportunity comes, when India play in a World Cup final, he will be the one doing all the damage."

Brad Hogg's message to Indian fans

Brad Hogg understands that several Indian fans will be gutted after the defeat. However, he wants them to know that an off day doesn't define the incredible tournament that the hosts have had. The Aussie is hopeful that fans will be considerate towards the Indian team and appreciate their efforts.

On this, Hogg stated:

"I know a lot of Indian fans out there who will be struggling with the result against Australia in the final. But don't be too hard on your team. They were absolutely sensational throughout the tournament. And when India were under pressure as well, a few players really stood up."

The cricket action doesn't stop as India and Australia will play five T20Is, starting from November 23.