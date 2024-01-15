"He knows very few tickets are available for the World Cup" - Pragyan Ojha lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock in 2nd IND vs AFG T20I

Pragyan Ojha has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a mature and explosive knock in the second T20I between India and Afghanistan keeping in mind the limited spots available in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad.

Afghanistan set India a 173-run target after being asked to bat first in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Jaiswal smashed a 34-ball 68 to help the hosts register a six-wicket win with 26 deliveries to spare and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha was asked about his thoughts on Jaiswal's knock. He responded:

"The way he batted, the pace at which he played, the confidence he showed, he showed maturity along with striking ability. He wasn't leaving the game. He was taking the game forward.

"He scored a huge percentage of the team's runs. It shows his hunger. He knows very few tickets are available for the World Cup. If you have to get that, you will have to play like this and it's extremely important that you finish the game as well," the former India spinner added.

Jaiswal will potentially compete with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. The trio's performance in IPL 2024 could decide who partners Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the global event.

"I like players who play straight down the ground" - Suresh Raina on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck five fours and six sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

While observing that Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his runs all around the park, Suresh Raina was particularly appreciative of his ability to hit straight. He said:

"If you see Jaiswal's wagon wheel, he has scored runs in all four directions. I like players who play straight down the ground. Your long-hitting has a better success rate if you hit straight."

The former India all-rounder added that a batter who plays shots straight down the ground will rarely face difficulties. He stated:

"Both Yashasvi and Shivam Dube do that. The way he hit sixes, he is a bottom-handed player who plays with full strength and in the 'V'. A batter who hits in the 'V' will never be troubled."

Yashasvi and Shivam Dube strung together a 92-run third-wicket partnership in just seven overs. The latter smoked an unbeaten 63 off 32 deliveries and ensured the Men in Blue got over the line after Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma were dismissed in the same over.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Has Yashasvi Jaiswal cemented his place in India's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes