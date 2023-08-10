"He has to learn to play at No. 5" - RP Singh on whether India should bring Ishan Kishan back for 4th T20I vs West Indies

RP Singh feels India should recall Ishan Kishan for the fourth T20I against the West Indies and bat him at No. 5.

The fourth game of the five-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. The Men in Blue, who are 1-2 down, will hope to square the series ahead of the final game to be played a day later at the same venue.

During a discussion on JioCinema, RP Singh was asked whether India should retain Yashasvi Jaiswal or bring Ishan Kishan back into the playing XI, to which he responded:

"It doesn't work out with just one chance. According to me, Ishan should play at No. 5 if you see him at No. 5 for the (ODI) World Cup. If KL Rahul is unavailable in the future, Ishan Kishan is his backup option. So he has to learn to play at No. 5."

The former Indian pacer pointed out that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to get a place at the top of the order in the upcoming ODI World Cup. He reasoned:

"When Rohit Sharma comes, Rohit and Shubman Gill will open, although Gill's performance has slightly saddened our hearts. But still if both of them open, where can Ishan Kishan get a place, it is down the order."

Sanju Samson might have to make way if Hardik Pandya and Co. opt to bat Kishan at No. 5. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter failed to fire in the first two T20Is but didn't get to bat in the third game.

"You should give him at least three, four or five matches" - RP Singh on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't replicate his Test performances on his T20I debut.

RP Singh wants India to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a few more chances at the top of the order. He elaborated:

"You cannot give a player just one match. According to me, you should give him at least three, four or five matches. You get to see the fearless approach in one match. If he scores runs, he continues with the same approach in the next match. If he doesn't score runs, a batter falls slightly behind."

RP Singh added that batters need to be given a longer run so that they can express themselves freely. He stated:

"However much you might say, when you are a part of the Indian team, there is an effect of your place, that you will remain a part of the team only if you perform. A player also has the hope that if you are playing him, you should give him a run of three or four matches, so that he can express himself with the bat."

Jaiswal was dismissed for one in the third T20I against the Windies. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who is part of India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and the subsequent Asian Games, will likely get enough chances to prove his credentials at the top of the order.

