"He is like for like"- Former England batter sarcastically says Harshit Rana was the right concussion sub for Shivam Dube after he takes wicket

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen sarcastically said that Harshit Rana was the right "like for like" replacement for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I. Pietersen made the comment while on commentary for the fifth T20I in Mumbai.

India's decision to use Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Shivam Dube sparked a major debate in the cricket world. Rana proved to be the difference-maker in the game as he took three wickets and helped India win the contest in Pune.

Quite a few fans felt that Rana was not the right like for like concussion substitute for Dube. Former England captain Michael Vaughan even went on to say that India played with 12 players, which is why their win in Pune was not valid.

Shivam Dube took the ball in Mumbai and dismissed the well-set Phil Salt on the first ball itself. Reacting to the dismissal, commentator Kevin Pietersen said on air:

"He is like for like."

Salt was batting on 55 runs off 22 balls when he nicked a delivery from Dube straight to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Notably, Salt was the only English batter to score more than 10 runs in Mumbai, and Dube dismissed him with the first ball of his spell.

Shivam Dube also dismissed Jacob Bethell in the 5th T20I match

It was a memorable evening with the ball for Dube as he dismissed England's top two run-scorers of the match. After getting rid of Phil Salt in his first over, Dube came back to rattle Jacob Bethell's stumps. Bethell and Salt were the only two English batters to touch double digits in Mumbai, and Dube dismissed both of them.

Dube ended with figures of 2/11 in two overs. His double strike helped India bowl England out for 97 runs in 10.3 overs. India won the contest by 150 runs.

