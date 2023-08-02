"He likes to score big hundreds" - Abhishek Nayar says Shubman Gill will definitely be disappointed with his dismissal in 3rd IND-WI ODI

Abhishek Nayar reckons Shubman Gill will be disappointed with his tame dismissal and failure to post a three-figure score in the third ODI between India and the West Indies.

Gill scored 85 runs off 92 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a massive 352-run target for the Windies in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The visitors then bundled out the hosts for 151 to register a comprehensive 200-run win and complete a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Nayar was asked whether Gill will be disappointed about the regulation catch he offered when he seemed headed for a century, to which he responded:

"He will definitely be disappointed. As much as I know him, he knows the importance of a hundred. He likes to score big hundreds and somewhere or the other, he was trying to build towards that."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the opener lost his momentum during his partnership with Sanju Samson. He elaborated:

"We saw that his batting tempo went down when he was on 70 and Sanju Samson came to bat. There was a five or six-over phase where Sanju Samson dominated the strike a lot and raised the run rate. So he (Gill) lost his momentum and the rhythm of his innings at that stage."

Samson and Gill strung together a 69-run third-wicket partnership in 8.5 overs. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was the dominant partner, smashing 51 runs off 41 deliveries during their association.

"I liked the way he batted" - Abhishek Nayar on Shubman Gill's knock

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill strung together a 143-run opening-wicket partnership. [P/C: BCCI]

However, Abhishek Nayar expressed his delight about Shubman Gill's strokeplay, explaining:

"However, I liked the way he batted. When the ball was slightly short, he used the short-arm pull. When he got room, he used the cut, and that is what he is known for. When Shubman Gill is in his prime and is batting well, he hits fours off these balls for sure."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that Gill and Ishan Kishan's opening partnership will hold India in good stead going forward. He said:

"It's a good start. You want Shubman Gill to score runs. Yes, you expect big hundreds from him but I believe the way he was batting and the partnership we got to see, these are good signs for India's future."

Gill's 85-run knock was studded with 11 fours. Kishan smashed 77 runs off 64 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

