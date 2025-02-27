“He literally told me ‘I wept’” - Wasim Akram’s shocking revelation of former England cricketer after AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram revealed how a former England cricketer, who is his dear friend, 'wept' after England were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They suffered a defeat against Afghanistan in a must-win game to stay alive, which ruled them out of the semifinal race.

Ad

Wasim Akram revealed that he texted former England cricketer Neil Fairbrother after the game. As Fairbrother wept after England's loss, Wasim reminded him that it was just a game of cricket and that Afghanistan beating them in these conditions was always a possibility.

"The way they are playing, the cricket-loving people of England must be quite upset. I just messaged my dear friend Neil Fairbrother, he literally told me 'I wept'. I told him, 'hang on buddy, it is just a game and it was always on the cards'," he said on the show 'Dressing Room'.

Ad

Trending

Batting first, Afghanistan recovered from 37/3 to post a solid total of 325/7 on the board from their 50 overs. England put up a spirited effort in the chase but eventually fell short as Afghanistan won the game by 8 runs in the end.

With the win, Afghanistan are still in the race to make the semifinals from Group B along with Australia and South Africa.

Wasim Akram and Neil Fairbrother have shared the same dressing room in the past

Interestingly, Wasim Akram and Neil Fairbrother have a long history. The two cricketers have shared the dressing room in the past when Wasim used to play County cricket for Lancashire.

Ad

Fairbrother, for those unknown, was a left-handed batter who represented England in 10 Tests and 75 ODIs in his international career. He was a big name in the domestic circuit, having played 366 first-class matches and amassing over 20,000 runs with as many as 47 hundreds to his name.

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram also questioned England's team selection after their 2025 Champions Trophy exit.

"If you look at the England squad, you will see there are three specialist batters. There are eight specialist bowlers, but still, they fell short of a fifth bowler. Joe Root was bowling. Can somebody explain to me why they picked a squad with a gazillion of bowlers," he said.

England will play their final game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against South Africa on March 1 in Karachi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news