"He'll talk to me like he's achieved nothing"- Former India cricketer hails Joe Root after his record ton on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik hailed England batting talisman Joe Root on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday, July 25. Th 40-year-old spoke about Root's personality of always playing with a smile and being normal with others, despite all of his accomplishments in the game.Karthik also said Root was one of those right-handed batters everyone loved to watch and focussed more on timing the ball rather than knocking its cover off. Speaking to Sky Sports during the tea break, he said:&quot;He's so easy on the eye, isn't he? Beautiful to watch. Generally, you associate beauty with left-handers but with Joe Root, he is one of those right-handers you'd loved to watch. Very easy, plays the ball so late. Almost feels like he just times consistently more than bludgeoning a ball, which you are used to seeing in white-ball cricket. I enjoy watching Joe Root bat. I have seen the other side of him, trying to bludgeon a ball in SA20 when I played with him.&quot;He's still trying there. Here I think it comes more naturally to him. I enjoy watching Joe Root because he plays with a smile. He's always approachable. I can go right now and have a conversation and he'll just talk to me like he's achieved nothing and that I enjoy the most.&quot;Joe Root got to his 38th Test hundred with a leg glance off Anshul Kamboj on Day 3 at Manchester. He became the batter with most Test hundreds against India in Test cricket, going past Steve Smith's tally of 11.Joe Root eclipses Ricky Ponting to become the second highest run-getter in TestsSoon after getting to his 38th Test hundred on Day 3, Joe Root went past Ricky Ponting to become the second highest run-getter in Test history. During the course of his century on Friday, July 25, Root also went past Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid's run tally in the longest format.The 34-year-old also equalled Kumar Sangakkara's tally of hundreds in Test cricket. He now has 38 centuries in his 157th Test while the former Sri Lankan captain scored the same number of hundreds in 134 Tests. At the time of writing, England were 458/4 in 108 overs, with a lead of 100 runs.