Joe Root receives standing ovation from crowd and teammates after reaching 38th ton during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 25, 2025 20:15 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Joe Root celebrates his ton in fourth Test against India - Source: Getty

Star England batter Joe Root received a standing ovation from crowd and teammates as he reached his 38th century on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester.

Ad

On the first delivery of the 96th over, Joe Root hit Anshul Kamboj for a boundary to reach the landmark. It was a poor delivery down the leg-side that he just glanced away to the fine-leg boundary.

As he got to his century, the crowd erupted in a loud roar and were on their feet, applauding the batter. His teammates and staff from the balcony also gave him a standing ovation as they cheered on. Joe Root gently kissed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd with a smile on his face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the moment in a video posted by England Cricket on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ad

Root is in great touch, holding the key to England's middle-order with the bat. He continues to remain a consistent performer in the toughest format of the game. In the process, he also overtook Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting as the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Joe Root levels Kumar Sangakkara for most Test hundreds

Joe Root smashed his 38th Test hundred, which is also a record century for the English batter. With that, he has now equaled Kumar Sangakkara in the list of players with the most centuries in the format.

Ad

The right-hander is only behind Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Sachin Tendulkar (51). Root also has the joint-most Test hundreds (23) at home, joining Ponting, Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene.

He has been a consistent performer against India as well. Root overtook Steve Smith for the most Test hundreds against India. Smith has 11 tons while Root now has 12.

At the time of writing, the right-hander is unbeaten on 120 off 195 balls, including 13 fours in his knock. England are 2-1 ahead in the series with Root playing a key role. As they aim to seal the series with a victory in Manchester, he is standing tall once again.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications