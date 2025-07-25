Joe Root receives standing ovation from crowd and teammates after reaching 38th ton during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Star England batter Joe Root received a standing ovation from crowd and teammates as he reached his 38th century on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester.On the first delivery of the 96th over, Joe Root hit Anshul Kamboj for a boundary to reach the landmark. It was a poor delivery down the leg-side that he just glanced away to the fine-leg boundary.As he got to his century, the crowd erupted in a loud roar and were on their feet, applauding the batter. His teammates and staff from the balcony also gave him a standing ovation as they cheered on. Joe Root gently kissed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd with a smile on his face.Watch the moment in a video posted by England Cricket on X (formerly Twitter) below -Root is in great touch, holding the key to England's middle-order with the bat. He continues to remain a consistent performer in the toughest format of the game. In the process, he also overtook Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting as the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar.Joe Root levels Kumar Sangakkara for most Test hundredsJoe Root smashed his 38th Test hundred, which is also a record century for the English batter. With that, he has now equaled Kumar Sangakkara in the list of players with the most centuries in the format.The right-hander is only behind Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Sachin Tendulkar (51). Root also has the joint-most Test hundreds (23) at home, joining Ponting, Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene.He has been a consistent performer against India as well. Root overtook Steve Smith for the most Test hundreds against India. Smith has 11 tons while Root now has 12.At the time of writing, the right-hander is unbeaten on 120 off 195 balls, including 13 fours in his knock. England are 2-1 ahead in the series with Root playing a key role. As they aim to seal the series with a victory in Manchester, he is standing tall once again.