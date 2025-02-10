“He’ll wanna get the 100 like Rohit” - Kevin Pietersen points out technical change in Indian batter after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has opined that Team India star Shubman Gill wouldn't be satisfied with 60s and will want to score big hundreds like Rohit Sharma. Pietersen also observed that a technical change has allowed the youngster to become a more dangerous and efficient player than before.

The 25-year-old, appointed vice-captain ahead of India's three-game ODI series against England, is currently the highest run-getter after two matches. With 87 and 60 in the first two ODIs, the right-handed batter has amassed 147 runs at an average 73.50.

Speaking to Star Sports after the second ODI, the 44-year-old observed that short-of-a-length deliveries don't work against Gill due to his pick up shot and backfoot punch. He elaborated:

"I talked about a trigger when you get into big boy's cricket and you face the faster bowlers. You need a set yourself and it's a start that he's now started to take when he's been batting. I think that it's improved the way that he's played. What makes it even more intimidating to bowl to, is his ability to just play that pickup shot, that little punch shot of the back foot, because a bowler can't just hover short of a length."

Trending

"What he's is get a full attack the top of the stumps or his bouncer has to be very, very good. So, he's improved this game. He'll want to keep improving, he'll wanna stop getting 60 and getting out. He'll wanna get the 100 like Rohit," Pietersen added.

The Punjab-born cricketer batted at No.3 in the first ODI in Virat Kohli's absence and the change back to the top for the second hardly made a difference to the magnitude of his contribution.

Team India take unassailable 2-0 series lead against England

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue secured another four-wicket win on Sunday in Cuttack to wrap-up the three-game ODI series. A 136-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Gill was the catalyst for their successful run-chase of 305. Rohit's drought-breaking ton (119 off 90) was the biggest positive for India, given he has struggled for form in recent months.

The third and final ODI will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news