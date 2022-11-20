"He was looking forward to this" - Parthiv Patel on Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive performance in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has stated that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would have been keen to make an impact in the second T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.

Admitting that the experienced spinner would have been slightly disappointed to have warmed the bench during the T20 World Cup in Australia, Patel added that Chahal seemed in good rhythm.

In a move that divided opinion, the Men in Blue went with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their two spinners in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup. While Chahal was part of the 15-member squad, he did not get to play a single match during the tournament. Last year, the 32-year-old was dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE, with Varun Chakravarthy being preferred ahead of him.

Making a comeback to the playing XI for the second T20I against the Kiwis on Sunday, Chahal impressed with figures of 2/26 from his four overs. Praising the leg-spinner, Patel told Cricbuzz:

“The kind of season he (Chahal) was going through, obviously he would have been slightly disappointed that he didn’t get a game in the World Cup. He was looking forward to this. He has not done anything wrong, so whenever you get an opportunity, you try and make the most of it. Chahal has been doing it for India and RCB for years.”

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal



Happy to get a win and happy to witness a SKY Special 🏻



A very special edition of Chahal TV coming soon on



#TeamIndia | #NZvIND What a game here at Bay Oval 🏟️Happy to get a win and happy to witness a SKY SpecialA very special edition of Chahal TV coming soon on BCCI.TV What a game here at Bay Oval 🏟️Happy to get a win and happy to witness a SKY Special 🙌🏻 🇮🇳A very special edition of Chahal TV coming soon on BCCI.TV 😉#TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/x3U2VsBCTM

Apart from Chahal, Mohammed Siraj also claimed two wickets, while part-timer Deepak Hooda helped himself to four scalps as India defended a total of 191 with ease. New Zealand were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs as the Men in Blue clinched the game by 65 runs.

“He is right up there with any leg-spinner in the world” - Parthiv Patel hails Yuzvendra Chahal

Although Chahal did not play a single match in the T20 World Cup, Patel did not believe that it was a reflection of his standing as a bowler in international cricket. He termed the leggie as one of the best in the business and said:

“Powerplay is very important, but to get wickets in the middle overs is also very crucial. If you are bowling to a set batter, the only way to stop him from getting runs is by getting him out. Glenn Phillips was 12 off 5, but he still bowled that slow ball and forced him to play across the line. He showed again today that he is right up there with any leg-spinner in the world.”

After getting the wicket of the dangerous Phillips, Chahal also dismissed James Neesham for a duck as New Zealand collapsed to 89/5 in their chase of 192.

Poll : 0 votes